His daughter [[Mandisa Mundawarara]] was the first black woman TV presenter in Zimbabwe.<ref name="NR"> Lance Guma, [https://nehandaradio.com/2018/08/10/first-black-woman-tv-presenter-in-zimbabwe-mandisa-mundawarara-dies/ First black woman TV presenter in Zimbabwe, Mandisa Mundawarara dies], ''Nehanda Radio'', Published: August 10, 2018, Retrieved: January 5, 2022</ref>

'''Marriage''': '''1958''', to Priscilla Mankai, of Springs, Transvaal.

'''Silas Chiwasha Mundawarara''' was an early nationalist. One of the founding members of the UANC. He was the vice-President of [[Zimbabwe-Rhodesia]].

Background

1971 - Founder Member of UANC. Chairman, Marimba Branch.

- Founder Member of UANC. Chairman, Marimba Branch. 1975 - Member, Central Committee and National Executive, UANC.

- Member, Central Committee and National Executive, UANC. 1979 - Vice President of Zimbabwe-Rhodesia.



Minister of Information. Acting Minister of Health.

Treasurer-General of UANC.



Personal Details

Born: 6 January 1930, Domboshawa.

Marriage: 1958, to Priscilla Mankai, of Springs, Transvaal.

His daughter Mandisa Mundawarara was the first black woman TV presenter in Zimbabwe.[2]

School / Education

Chogugudza School. Then Domboshawa, Msengezi and Marshal Hartley Primary schools.

1946 - Original student at Goromonzi. First government Secondary School established n Southern Rhodesia. Completed Cambridge Senior Certificate 1949.

1950 - Fort Hare. BSc, 1952.

1959 - Bachelor of Medicine (MB) and Bachelor of Surgery (ChB), University of Witwatersrand. Reputation as student of exceptional talent.



Service / Career

1959 - Harare Hospital.

1960 to 1970 - Rhodeisa Railways.

Exposed to ANC (SA) defiance campaigns in South Africa.

1966 - detained.



Events