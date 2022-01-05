Pindula

==Background==
His daughter [[Mandisa Mundawarara]] was the first black woman TV presenter in Zimbabwe.<ref name="NR"> Lance Guma, [https://nehandaradio.com/2018/08/10/first-black-woman-tv-presenter-in-zimbabwe-mandisa-mundawarara-dies/ First black woman TV presenter in Zimbabwe, Mandisa Mundawarara dies], ''Nehanda Radio'', Published: August 10, 2018, Retrieved: January 5, 2022</ref>
  
 
Silas Chiwasha Mundawarara was an early nationalist. One of the founding members of the UANC. He was the vice-President of Zimbabwe-Rhodesia.

Background

  • 1971 - Founder Member of UANC. Chairman, Marimba Branch.
  • 1975 - Member, Central Committee and National Executive, UANC.
  • 1979 - Vice President of Zimbabwe-Rhodesia.

Minister of Information. Acting Minister of Health.
Treasurer-General of UANC.

Personal Details

Born: 6 January 1930, Domboshawa.
Marriage: 1958, to Priscilla Mankai, of Springs, Transvaal.

His daughter Mandisa Mundawarara was the first black woman TV presenter in Zimbabwe.[2]

School / Education

Chogugudza School. Then Domboshawa, Msengezi and Marshal Hartley Primary schools.
1946 - Original student at Goromonzi. First government Secondary School established n Southern Rhodesia. Completed Cambridge Senior Certificate 1949.
1950 - Fort Hare. BSc, 1952.
1959 - Bachelor of Medicine (MB) and Bachelor of Surgery (ChB), University of Witwatersrand. Reputation as student of exceptional talent.

Service / Career

1959 - Harare Hospital.
1960 to 1970 - Rhodeisa Railways.
Exposed to ANC (SA) defiance campaigns in South Africa.
1966 - detained.

Events

Further Reading

  1. [Diana Mitchell, African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980], "African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980, (Cannon Press, Salisbury, 1980), Retrieved: 16 November 2020
  2. Lance Guma, First black woman TV presenter in Zimbabwe, Mandisa Mundawarara dies, Nehanda Radio, Published: August 10, 2018, Retrieved: January 5, 2022
