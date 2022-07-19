Difference between revisions of "Silas Songani"

Silas Songani represented Zimbabwe at the young warriors level and has made 10 appearances for the Warriors since 2013. He was also called by his predecessors that included [[Callisto Pasuwa]] for the 2017 AFCON Finals qualifiers.

'''Silas Dylan Songani''' is a Zimbabwean professional footballer who plays for the Icelandic club Vestri . He joined the club as a free agent after leaving FC Platinum when his contract expired in December 2021 . <ref name="Soccer24"> , Virjo Mufaro, [https://www.soccer24.co.zw/2022/01/06/silas-songani-completes-return-to-europe/ Silas Songani completes return to Europe ] , Published 6 January 2022, Retrieved 19 July 2022</ref>

Silas Dylan Songani is a Zimbabwean professional footballer who plays for the Icelandic club Vestri. He joined the club as a free agent after leaving FC Platinum when his contract expired in December 2021. [1]

Background

Sylas was born on 28 June 1989.[2]

Career

Songani's professional debut came at Harare City Football Club in 2012 after spending most of his career playing in Division One league. He played for the Harare side from 2012 to 2014 when he was to join SonderjyskE in Denmark a breakthrough he was looking for growing up as a young boy to one day play in Europe. Before joining Harare City Football Club, Songani was part of the famed 2009 Aces Academy team that played in the Northern Region Division 1 and included talented players like George Chigova, Knowledge Musona, Khama Billiat, Lincoln Zvasiya and Norest Mukwezvaremba. In 2010 Songani found himself at DSTV Rangers which was more established than Aces Academy and later on joined La Liga in 2011 a club that finished second in the Northern Region Division 1.

National Team Caps

Silas Songani represented Zimbabwe at the young warriors level and has made 10 appearances for the Warriors since 2013. He was also called by his predecessors that included Callisto Pasuwa for the 2017 AFCON Finals qualifiers.

Teams Played For

Aces Academy 2009

DSTV Rangers 2010

La Liga 2011

Elverum 2017 (loan)

FC Sydvest (loan)



