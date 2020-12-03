Difference between revisions of "Silas Songani"

Silas Dylan Songani is a Zimbabwean professional footballer who plays for FC Platinum. He was in the books of Danish Club FC Sydvest on loan from SonderjyskE before joining FC Platinum.



Before joining SonderjyskE, Songani played for Harare City Football Club in the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League from 2012 to 2014.

Background

Sylas was born on 28 June 1989.[1]





Career

Songani's professional debut came at Harare City Football Club in 2012 after spending most of his career playing in Division One league. He played for the Harare side from 2012 to 2014 when he was to join SonderjyskE in Denmark a breakthrough he was looking for growing up as a young boy to one day play in Europe. Before joining Harare City Football Club, Songani was part of the famed 2009 Aces Academy team that played in the Northern Region Division 1 and included talented players like George Chigova, Knowledge Musona, Khama Billiat, Lincoln Zvasiya and Norest Mukwezvaremba. In 2010 Songani found himself at DSTV Rangers which was more established than Aces Academy and later on joined La Liga in 2011 a club that finished second in the Northern Region Division 1.

National Team Caps

Silas Songani represented Zimbabwe at the young warriors level and has made 10 appearances for the Warriors since 2013. He was also called by his predecesoors that included Callisto Pasuwa for the 2017 AFCON Finals qualifiers.

Teams Played For

Aces Academy 2009

DSTV Rangers 2010

La Liga 2011

Elverum 2017 (loan)

FC Sydvest (loan)



