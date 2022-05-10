Pindula

Silas Tanaka Muchedzi
Silas Tanaka Muchedzi also known as STM is the son of Zimbabwean clergy Locadia Karimatsenga.

Background

Silas Tanaka is the son of Locadia Karimatsenga and her ex-husband Ben Muchedzi.[1] Muchedzi was born on 6 June 1993.[2]

Education

He has an Honours Degree in Business Administration and International Relations from Kingston University in the United Kingdom. Silas Tanaka Muchedzi also holds a Master of Arts Degree in O=Pubkic Administration from the Queen Mary University of London.[3][4]

