|Line 107:
|title_mode=replace
|keywords= Silas Tanaka Muchedzi, Locadia Karimatsenga son, Locadia Karimatsenga child, Locadia Karimatsenga daughter
|image= Silas T Muchedzi.jpg
|image_alt= Silas Tanaka Muchedzi Biography
Silas Tanaka Muchedzi also known as STM is the son of Zimbabwean clergy Locadia Karimatsenga.
Background
Silas Tanaka is the son of Locadia Karimatsenga and her ex-husband Ben Muchedzi.[1] Muchedzi was born on 6 June 1993.[2]
Education
He has an Honours Degree in Business Administration and International Relations from Kingston University in the United Kingdom. Silas Tanaka Muchedzi also holds a Master of Arts Degree in O=Pubkic Administration from the Queen Mary University of London.[3][4]
References
- ↑ Tsvangirai remarries, NewsDay, Published: November 22, 2011, Retrieved: May 10, 2022
- ↑ [https://www.instagram.com/p/CQn6ySjjMEk/ apostlelocadia ], Instagram, Published: June 27, 2021, Retrieved: May 10, 2022
- ↑ Silas Tanaka Muchedzi, LinkedIn, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: May 10, 2022
- ↑ SILAS’S REFLECTIVE ESSAY, k1149845.wordpress.com, Published: April 27, 2014, Retrieved: May 10, 2022