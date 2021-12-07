Difference between revisions of "Silent Coup in Zimbabwe 2008"

It was also alleged that they ensured Mr Mugabe did not step down after his defeat in the presidential election's March round and they masterminded a terror campaign to suppress the opposition Movement for Democratic Change and guarantee Mr Mugabe victory in the '''27 June ''' run-off.

It was alleged that Zimbabwe's generals mounted a "military coup by stealth", reducing [[Robert Mugabe]] to a figurehead.<ref name="The age">[http://www.theage.com.au/news/world/zimbabwes-quiet-coup-leaves-mugabe-an-army-figurehead/2008/06/06/1212259112432.html], ''Zimbabwe's 'quiet coup' leaves Mugabe an army figurehead, Published: June 7 2008 , Retrieved: 6 February 2018''</ref>The tight circle of "securocrats", who sat on the Joint Operations Command committee, are believed to assumed the day-to-day charge of Zimbabwe's Government.

Official results of the election were not announced for more than a month after the first round. The failure to release results was challenged by the Movement for Democratic Change, which sought an order from the High Court to force their release but to no avail . An independent projection placed its Morgan Tsvangirai in the lead, but without the majority needed to avoid a second round, whilst the MDC declared that Tsvangirai won a narrow majority in the first round and initially refused to participate in any second round he cited many irregularities in the electoral process.

The ''' 2008 ''' silent coup in Zimbabwe is an event which Opposition parties like the [[New Patriotic Front]] claim happened when [[Robert Mugabe]] who was the then President of [[Zimbabwe]] and [[ZANU-PF]] lost the first round of elections to [[Morgan Tsvangirai]].

Consequences of the Coup

