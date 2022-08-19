Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Silent Coup in Zimbabwe 2008"

Page Discussion
Line 3: Line 3:
 
Official results of the election  were not announced for more than a month after the first round. The failure to release results was challenged by the  Movement for Democratic Change, which  sought an order from the High Court to force their release but to no avail . An independent projection placed its  Morgan Tsvangirai in the lead, but without the majority needed to avoid a second round, whilst the MDC declared that Tsvangirai won a narrow majority in the first round and initially refused to participate in any second round  he cited many irregularities in the electoral process.
 
Official results of the election  were not announced for more than a month after the first round. The failure to release results was challenged by the  Movement for Democratic Change, which  sought an order from the High Court to force their release but to no avail . An independent projection placed its  Morgan Tsvangirai in the lead, but without the majority needed to avoid a second round, whilst the MDC declared that Tsvangirai won a narrow majority in the first round and initially refused to participate in any second round  he cited many irregularities in the electoral process.
  
 +
A '''2011''' report by Crisis Coalition in Zimbabwe entitled “The military factor in Zimbabwe’s political and electoral affairs” which, among other things, highlights the violent role played by the military in the '''2008''' presidential election run-off.
 +
<ref name="The Military Factor in Zimbabwe’s Political and Electoral Affairs"> [http://www.swradioafrica.com/Documents/The%20Military%20Factor%20in%20Zimbabwe.pdf], The Military Factor in Zimbabwe’s Political and Electoral Affairs, Published: 3 June 2011, Retrieved: 27 August 2019''</ref>
 +
<ref name="Bulawayo24"> [https://bulawayo24.com/index-id-news-sc-national-byo-123561.html], ''General Sibusiso Moyo listed as international offender - MDC official, Published: 3 December 2017, Retrieved: 27 August 2019''</ref>
 +
 +
Details were given of the reported breakdown of [[Joint Operations Command]] personnel and areas of operations to ensure a [[Zanu PF]] win in the forthcoming elections. Meetings were reportedly held in KG VI (now Tongogara) barracks up until '''June 2013'''.
 +
 +
Sources said retired Air Vice-Marshal [[Henry Muchena]], was running the Zanu PF commissariat department with former CIO director internal [[Sydney Nyanhongo]].
 +
* Major-General [[Engelbert Rugeje|Engelbrecht Rugeje]] – Masvingo. <br/>
 +
* Brigadier-General [[David Sigauke]] - Mashonaland West. <br/>
 +
* Major-General [[Douglas Nyikayaramba]] - Manicaland (to replace Brigadier-General [[Charles Tarumbwa]], who manned it in the 2008 elections <br/>
 +
* Retired Major-General [[Victor Rungani]] - Mashonaland East <br/>
 +
* Vice Air-Marshal [[Titus Abu Basutu]] - Matabeleland South <br/>
 +
* Brigadier-General [[Sibusiso Moyo]] - Midlands. <br/>
 +
* Brigadier-General [[Sibangumuzi Khumalo]] - Matabeleland North. <br/>
 +
* Colonel [[Chris Sibanda]] - Bulawayo. <br/>
 +
* Retired Air Commodore [[Michael Karakadzai]] – Harare. <br/>
 +
* Brigadier-General [[Etherton Shungu]] - Mashonaland Central. <br/>
 +
 +
Director of public relations Lieutenant-Colonel '''Alphios Makotore''' confirmed receiving inquiries on the deployments and promised to respond. However no response was received.
 +
 +
Security service chiefs have openly declared their political loyalty to President [[Robert Mugabe]] and Zanu PF.
 +
<ref name=" Military intensifies campaign for Zanu-PF"> [https://nehandaradio.com/2013/06/21/military-intensifies-campaign-for-zanu-pf/  Military intensifies campaign for Zanu-PF], ''Nehanda Radio'', Published: 21 June 2013, Retrieved: 9 April 2020''</ref>
  
 
==Consequences of the Coup==
 
==Consequences of the Coup==
It was alleged that Zimbabwe's generals mounted a "military coup by stealth", reducing [[Robert Mugabe]] to a figurehead.<ref name="The age">[http://www.theage.com.au/news/world/zimbabwes-quiet-coup-leaves-mugabe-an-army-figurehead/2008/06/06/1212259112432.html], ''Zimbabwe's 'quiet coup' leaves Mugabe an army figurehead, Published: June 7 2008 , Retrieved: 6 February 2018''</ref>The tight circle of "securocrats", who sat on the Joint Operations Command committee, are believed to assumed the day-to-day charge of Zimbabwe's Government.
+
The alleged "military coup by stealth" that Zimbabwe's generals mounted reduced [[Robert Mugabe]] to a figurehead. <ref name="The age">[http://www.theage.com.au/news/world/zimbabwes-quiet-coup-leaves-mugabe-an-army-figurehead/2008/06/06/1212259112432.html], ''Zimbabwe's 'quiet coup' leaves Mugabe an army figurehead, Published: June 7 2008 , Retrieved: 6 February 2018''</ref>The tight circle of "securocrats", who sat on the Joint Operations Command committee, are believed to assumed the day-to-day charge of Zimbabwe's Government.
  
 
It was also alleged that they ensured Mr Mugabe did not step down after his defeat in the presidential election's March round and they  masterminded a terror campaign to suppress the opposition Movement for Democratic Change and guarantee Mr Mugabe victory in the '''27 June''' run-off.
 
It was also alleged that they ensured Mr Mugabe did not step down after his defeat in the presidential election's March round and they  masterminded a terror campaign to suppress the opposition Movement for Democratic Change and guarantee Mr Mugabe victory in the '''27 June''' run-off.

Revision as of 13:50, 19 August 2022

The 2008 silent coup in Zimbabwe is an event which Opposition parties like the New Patriotic Front claim happened when Robert Mugabe who was the then President of Zimbabwe and ZANU-PF lost the first round of elections to Morgan Tsvangirai.

Official results of the election were not announced for more than a month after the first round. The failure to release results was challenged by the Movement for Democratic Change, which sought an order from the High Court to force their release but to no avail . An independent projection placed its Morgan Tsvangirai in the lead, but without the majority needed to avoid a second round, whilst the MDC declared that Tsvangirai won a narrow majority in the first round and initially refused to participate in any second round he cited many irregularities in the electoral process.

A 2011 report by Crisis Coalition in Zimbabwe entitled “The military factor in Zimbabwe’s political and electoral affairs” which, among other things, highlights the violent role played by the military in the 2008 presidential election run-off. [1] [2]

Details were given of the reported breakdown of Joint Operations Command personnel and areas of operations to ensure a Zanu PF win in the forthcoming elections. Meetings were reportedly held in KG VI (now Tongogara) barracks up until June 2013.

Sources said retired Air Vice-Marshal Henry Muchena, was running the Zanu PF commissariat department with former CIO director internal Sydney Nyanhongo.

Director of public relations Lieutenant-Colonel Alphios Makotore confirmed receiving inquiries on the deployments and promised to respond. However no response was received.

Security service chiefs have openly declared their political loyalty to President Robert Mugabe and Zanu PF. [3]

Consequences of the Coup

The alleged "military coup by stealth" that Zimbabwe's generals mounted reduced Robert Mugabe to a figurehead. [4]The tight circle of "securocrats", who sat on the Joint Operations Command committee, are believed to assumed the day-to-day charge of Zimbabwe's Government.

It was also alleged that they ensured Mr Mugabe did not step down after his defeat in the presidential election's March round and they masterminded a terror campaign to suppress the opposition Movement for Democratic Change and guarantee Mr Mugabe victory in the 27 June run-off.


References

  1. [1], The Military Factor in Zimbabwe’s Political and Electoral Affairs, Published: 3 June 2011, Retrieved: 27 August 2019
  2. [2], General Sibusiso Moyo listed as international offender - MDC official, Published: 3 December 2017, Retrieved: 27 August 2019
  3. Military intensifies campaign for Zanu-PF, Nehanda Radio, Published: 21 June 2013, Retrieved: 9 April 2020
  4. [3], Zimbabwe's 'quiet coup' leaves Mugabe an army figurehead, Published: June 7 2008 , Retrieved: 6 February 2018
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Silent_Coup_in_Zimbabwe_2008&oldid=119720"