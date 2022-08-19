Difference between revisions of "Silent Coup in Zimbabwe 2008"
* Brigadier-General [[Etherton Shungu]] - Mashonaland Central. <br/>
Director of public relations Lieutenant-Colonel Alphios Makotore confirmed receiving inquiries on the deployments and promised to respond. However no response was received.
The 2008 silent coup in Zimbabwe is an event which Opposition parties like the New Patriotic Front claim happened when Robert Mugabe who was the then President of Zimbabwe and ZANU-PF lost the first round of elections to Morgan Tsvangirai.
Official results of the election were not announced for more than a month after the first round. The failure to release results was challenged by the Movement for Democratic Change, which sought an order from the High Court to force their release but to no avail . An independent projection placed its Morgan Tsvangirai in the lead, but without the majority needed to avoid a second round, whilst the MDC declared that Tsvangirai won a narrow majority in the first round and initially refused to participate in any second round he cited many irregularities in the electoral process.
A 2011 report by Crisis Coalition in Zimbabwe entitled “The military factor in Zimbabwe’s political and electoral affairs” which, among other things, highlights the violent role played by the military in the 2008 presidential election run-off. [1] [2]
Details were given of the reported breakdown of Joint Operations Command personnel and areas of operations to ensure a Zanu PF win in the forthcoming elections. Meetings were reportedly held in KG VI (now Tongogara) barracks up until June 2013.
Sources said retired Air Vice-Marshal Henry Muchena, was running the Zanu PF commissariat department with former CIO director internal Sydney Nyanhongo.
- Major-General Engelbrecht Rugeje – Masvingo.
- Brigadier-General David Sigauke - Mashonaland West.
- Major-General Douglas Nyikayaramba - Manicaland (to replace Brigadier-General Charles Tarumbwa, who manned it in the 2008 elections
- Retired Major-General Victor Rungani - Mashonaland East
- Vice Air-Marshal Titus Abu Basutu - Matabeleland South
- Brigadier-General Sibusiso Moyo - Midlands.
- Brigadier-General Sibangumuzi Khumalo - Matabeleland North.
- Colonel Chris Sibanda - Bulawayo.
- Retired Air Commodore Michael Karakadzai – Harare.
- Brigadier-General Etherton Shungu - Mashonaland Central.
Director of public relations Lieutenant-Colonel Alphios Makotore confirmed receiving inquiries on the deployments and promised to respond. However no response was received.
Security service chiefs have openly declared their political loyalty to President Robert Mugabe and Zanu PF. [3]
Consequences of the Coup
The alleged "military coup by stealth" that Zimbabwe's generals mounted reduced Robert Mugabe to a figurehead. [4]The tight circle of "securocrats", who sat on the Joint Operations Command committee, are believed to assumed the day-to-day charge of Zimbabwe's Government.
It was also alleged that they ensured Mr Mugabe did not step down after his defeat in the presidential election's March round and they masterminded a terror campaign to suppress the opposition Movement for Democratic Change and guarantee Mr Mugabe victory in the 27 June run-off.
References
