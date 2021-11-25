|description= Silent Killer is the stage name of a Zimbabwean Zimdancehall artist Jimmy Mudereri. He has been making Zimdancehall music as early as 2011. Silent Killer uses the tagline Ngirozi Yehondo. He is popular for doing freestyles. He, however, became mainstream around 2016. He has performed on riddims by studios like Chill Spot Records.

Silent Killer is the stage name of a Zimbabwean Zimdancehall artist Jimmy Mudereri. He has been making Zimdancehall music as early as 2011. Silent Killer uses the tagline Ngirozi Yehondo . He is popular for doing freestyles. He, however, became mainstream around 2016. He has performed on riddims by studios like Chill Spot Records. He is popular with his fans .

Background

He was born Jimmy Mudereri in 1991.[1] Silent Killer grew up in Mbare.

Education

Silent Killer attended Harare High School.[2]

Music Career

Silent Killer started his music career in 2006 when he was 15 while doing Form 2 at Harare High School where he would sing alongside gospel chanter Terminator.[2] In 2007, he finally got a chance to record his debut single titled Saga Redhobhu (Bag of Weed) at now established South Africa-based producer GT Beatz’s studio. Silent Killer recounted how his parents tried to encourage him to focus on academics.

Since the first day, I started singing, I have dedicated my life to music because when I was young I had a dream to entertain through music. They wanted me to continue pursuing school and different academic courses but I saw that my future was in music no matter how hard it is and even if it took quite a long time before I got recognition. I am into music full-time. Youngsters should take art seriously by knowing why they are in music. It is hard but it needs a commitment for one to make it because there is no upliftment; one’s efforts can get them far, he said. When you are beginning, there is no need for disses but aim to correct mistakes made by those you idolize and when your time comes, no one can stop you.

Arrests

2018

Silent Killer was arrested in Harare in September 2018 for fraud after he allegedly swindled a Victoria Falls promoter of $600. On 7 September 2018, he was released from police custody.

Silent Killer was detained at Waterfalls Police Station in Harare before being transported to Victoria Falls after the complainant Nicholas Mukarati, the proprietor of Comfort Pub and Grill in Victoria Falls, made an application for him to be detained.

He arrived in Victoria Falls where he was supposed to appear in court because the case was reported there. Mukarati said he sought police help after the artiste allegedly started dodging him and using vulgar language.

Silent Killer ended up not going to court as he showed remorse at the Victoria Falls police station where he paid back $200. He also filed an affidavit committing to pay back the remaining $400 in a month.[3]

2021

On 25 November 2021, Silent Killer was arrested for alleged assault. He allegedly assaulted Tinashe Kamudyariwa, younger brother to popular DJ, DJ Fantan. Kamudyariwa was admitted at Sally Mugabe Hospital.

Silent Killer was arrested together with two other alleged accomplices.[4]

Songs

Dick "Raw" [Afro Riddim] November 2016

November 2016 Type Yema Dance

Bad Like I

Vabva kuWestern [Mafia Reloaded Riddim]

Silent Killer Music Videos

Type Yema Dance Official Video







Silent Killer - Shiri "Freestyle"







Teminator ft Silent Killer & - Ndikadhiniwa







Silent Killer at Seh Calaz Birthday Celebrations







Silent Killer - Bad Like I







Silent Killer Freestyle







Silent Killer Kinnah Album Launch in 2016

Pictures

Silent Killer at Kinnah Birthday Bash







