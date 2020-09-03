Difference between revisions of "Silibaziso Chizwina"

Silibaziso Chizwina

Silibaziso Chizwina is a Zimbabwean engineer and was the permanent secretary in the Ministry of National Housing and Social Amenities from November 2019 to April 2020 and was replaced by Theodius Chinyanga.[1] She has experience in real estate planning, investment and development, which she gained at NOCZIM, NSSA and the Ministry of Education and at Urban Development Corporation Zimbabwe (UDCORP).

Education

Chizwina holds a Bachelor of Science degree qualification in Civil and Water Engineering, and an MBA in Project Management and Business Administration from the National University of Science and Technology (NUST).[2]

Career

She worked for NSSA as the Projects Development Engineer from 2010 to December 2016. During her tenure as a NSSA employee she saw herself being engaged in running the National Social Security Authority's (NSSA) project in Beitbridge in 2014 for the construction of the hotel but it emerged then that she was not yet a registered engineer by that time which made the national social security not to get a certificate of occupation to lease the 140-roomed hotel to Rainbow Tourism Group as it was to be signed off by a registered engineer.[3]

In 2017 to November 2019 she was the Technical Services Director for Urban Development Corporation Zimbabwe (UDCORP) before she was appointed the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of National Housing and Social Amenities until April 2020 when she was replaced by Theodius Chinyanga and she was reassigned.









