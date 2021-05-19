Difference between revisions of "Silibaziso Masara"
Greatman and Silibaziso Masara met in [[Harare]] at corner Julius Nyerere and [[Robson Manyika]] streets. Greatman paid an undisclosed bride price to Silibaziso’s parents in Ascot, Gweru on March 10, 2020. Silibaziso said her relatives didn’t want her to marry Greatman but her parents approved the marriage because they value love and also respect her feelings.<ref name="H">Tiller Maringa, [https://www.herald.co.zw/match-made-in-heaven/ Match made in Heaven], ''The Herald'', Published: March 21, 2020, Retrieved: May 19, 2021</ref>
==References==
[[Category:Zimbabwean]]
Silibaziso Masara is the wife of Zimbabwean musician Greatman.
Background
Silibaziso Masara grew up in Gweru at Warambwa farm. She said she grew up interacting with people with disabilities.
Husband
Greatman and Silibaziso Masara met in Harare at corner Julius Nyerere and Robson Manyika streets. Greatman paid an undisclosed bride price to Silibaziso’s parents in Ascot, Gweru on March 10, 2020. Silibaziso said her relatives didn’t want her to marry Greatman but her parents approved the marriage because they value love and also respect her feelings.[1]
Children
Karrane Gwaze
In May 2021, Greatman announced that his wife had given birth to a son.
References
- ↑ Tiller Maringa, Match made in Heaven, The Herald, Published: March 21, 2020, Retrieved: May 19, 2021