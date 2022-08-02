Difference between revisions of "Silobela"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "'''Silobela''' is in Midlands Province. In the '''1990''' Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Silobela returned to Parliament: * Ste...")
(No difference)
Latest revision as of 15:24, 2 August 2022
Silobela is in Midlands Province.
In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Silobela returned to Parliament:
- Steven Vuma of Zanu PF with 14 402 votes,
- Kaiza Jackson of ZUM with 2 479 votes.
Turnout - 17 589 voters or 54.16 %