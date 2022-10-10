Pindula

Silobela is in Midlands Province.

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Silobela returned to Parliament:

Turnout - 17 589 voters or 54.16 %

In the 2000 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Silobela returned to Parliament:

