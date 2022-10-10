Difference between revisions of "Silobela"
Silobela is in Midlands Province.
In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Silobela returned to Parliament:
- Steven Vuma of Zanu PF with 14 402 votes,
- Kaiza Jackson of ZUM with 2 479 votes.
Turnout - 17 589 voters or 54.16 %
In the 2000 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Silobela returned to Parliament:
- Abednico Mathe Malinga of MDC with 15 985 votes,
- Tommy Moyo of Zanu PF with 5 848 votes,
- Godfrey Viki of ZAPU with 481 votes,
- Priscilla Mangena of UP with 393 votes.