* [[Priscilla Mangena]] of UP with 393 votes.

* [[Godfrey Viki]] of ZAPU with 481 votes,

* [[Tommy Moyo]] of Zanu PF with 5 848 votes,

* [[Abednico Mathe Malinga]] of MDC with 15 985 votes,

In the '''2000''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Silobela''' returned to [[Parliament]]:

* [[Kaiza Jackson]] of [[ZUM]] with 2 479 votes.

Silobela is in Midlands Province.

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Silobela returned to Parliament:

Steven Vuma of Zanu PF with 14 402 votes,

Kaiza Jackson of ZUM with 2 479 votes.

Turnout - 17 589 voters or 54.16 %

