Silobela is in Midlands Province.

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Silobela returned to Parliament:

Turnout - 17 589 voters or 54.16 %

In the 2000 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Silobela returned to Parliament:

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Silobela returned to Parliament:

Total 15 112 votes

