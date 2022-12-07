* [[Clement Moyo]], Independent, with 96 votes or 0.64 percent.

* [[Fanuel Sibindi]], Independent, with 183 votes or 1.21 percent,

* [[Thomas T Ndebele]] of ZAPU with 318 votes or 2.10 percent,

* [[Rittah Ndlovu]] of MDC with 1 050 votes or 6.95 percent,

* [[Anadi Sululu]] of MDC-T with 5 323 votes or 35.22 percent,

* [[Mtokozisi M Mpofu]] of Zanu PF with 8 142 votes or 53.88 percent,

In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Silobela''' returned to [[Parliament]]:

* [[Priscilla Mangena]] of UP with 393 votes.

* [[Godfrey Viki]] of ZAPU with 481 votes,

Silobela is in Midlands Province.

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Silobela returned to Parliament:

Steven Vuma of Zanu PF with 14 402 votes,

Kaiza Jackson of ZUM with 2 479 votes.

Turnout - 17 589 voters or 54.16 %

In the 2000 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Silobela returned to Parliament:

Abednico Mathe Malinga of MDC with 15 985 votes,

Tommy Moyo of Zanu PF with 5 848 votes,

Total 15 112 votes