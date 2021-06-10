Famous names associated with the school.

The school offers ordinary and advanced level and has boarding facility.

The '''2019''' results were so impressive that the school placed sixth in the top 100 schools in Zimbabwe.

The school attained 64.67% & 96,12% pass rate in the '''November 2018''' & '''November 2019''' O-Level exams respectively.

'''Silveira Secondary School''' is in [[Nyika]], [[Masvingo Province]]. It is a Roman Catholic church school .

Location

Address: Nyika.

Telephone: 0338402, 0338833.

Cell: 0773 553 178.

Email: silveirahighschool@gmail.com

Web:



The school attained 64.67% & 96,12% pass rate in the November 2018 & November 2019 O-Level exams respectively.

64.67% O-Level 2013

63.49% at O-Level in 2015

