Silveira Secondary School
The school offers ordinary and advanced level and has boarding facility.
|Silveira Secondary School
|Location
|Masvingo
Zimbabwe
|Information
|Grades
|ordinary and advanced level
|Contact Details:
Tel: +263 3 8402
Silveira Secondary School is in Nyika, Masvingo Province. It is a Roman Catholic church school.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
Address: Nyika.
Telephone: 0338402, 0338833.
Cell: 0773 553 178.
Email: silveirahighschool@gmail.com
Web:
History
Students / Teachers / Courses
The school attained 64.67% & 96,12% pass rate in the November 2018 & November 2019 O-Level exams respectively. The 2019 results were so impressive that the school placed sixth in the top 100 schools in Zimbabwe. The other pass rates attained by the school over the years are:
- 64.67% O-Level 2013
- 63.49% at O-Level in 2015
The school offers ordinary and advanced level and has boarding facility.
