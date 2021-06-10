Pindula

'''Silveira Secondary School''' is a Zimbabwean secondary school located in [[Masvingo Province]]. The school offers ordinary and advanced level and has boarding facility.  
'''Silveira Secondary School''' is in [[Nyika]], [[Masvingo Province]]. It is a Roman Catholic church school.
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>
See [[Association of Trust Schools]]. <br/>
See [[Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools]]. ('''November 2018''') <br/>
==Location==
'''Address:''' Nyika. <br/>
'''Telephone:''' 0338402, 0338833. <br/>
'''Cell:''' 0773 553 178. <br/>
'''Email:''' silveirahighschool@gmail.com <br/>
'''Web:'''  <br/>
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
==History==
==School Grounds==
Grounds, buildings,
==Students / Teachers / Courses==
The school attained 64.67% & 96,12% pass rate in the '''November 2018''' & '''November 2019''' O-Level exams respectively.
The '''2019''' results were so impressive that the school placed sixth in the top 100 schools in Zimbabwe. The other pass rates attained by the school over the years are:
* 64.67% O-Level '''2013'''
* 63.49% at O-Level in '''2015'''
The school offers ordinary and advanced level and has boarding facility.  
==Events==
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
==Associations==
Famous names associated with the school.
==Other information==
==Further Reading==
[[Category:Secondary Schools]]
[[Category:High Schools]]
[[Category:Secondary Schools]]
[[Category:High Schools]]
[[Category:Secondary Schools]]
[[Category:High Schools]]
[[Category:Secondary Schools]]
[[Category:High Schools]]
[[Category:Secondary Schools]]
[[Category:High Schools]]
  
 
[[Category:Secondary Schools]]
Silveira Secondary School
Location
Masvingo
Zimbabwe
Information
Gradesordinary and advanced level
Contact Details:
Tel: +263 3 8402


Silveira Secondary School is in Nyika, Masvingo Province. It is a Roman Catholic church school.

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)

Location

Address: Nyika.
Telephone: 0338402, 0338833.
Cell: 0773 553 178.
Email: silveirahighschool@gmail.com
Web:

To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

History

School Grounds

Grounds, buildings,

Students / Teachers / Courses

The school attained 64.67% & 96,12% pass rate in the November 2018 & November 2019 O-Level exams respectively. The 2019 results were so impressive that the school placed sixth in the top 100 schools in Zimbabwe. The other pass rates attained by the school over the years are:

  • 64.67% O-Level 2013
  • 63.49% at O-Level in 2015

The school offers ordinary and advanced level and has boarding facility.

Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.


Associations

Famous names associated with the school.

Other information

Further Reading

