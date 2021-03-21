*He is believed to have paid $35,000 and 15 cows to President Mugabe for the Bona's hand in marriage.<ref name=NewZim/>

*He is believed to have paid $35,000 and 15 cows to President Mugabe for the Bona's hand in marriage.<ref name=NewZim/>

*Three sitting heads of state among the guests at his wedding South African President Jacob Zuma attended the event along with, Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo of Equatorial Guinea, Zambia’s Michael Sata.

*Three sitting heads of state among the guests at his wedding South African President Jacob Zuma attended the event along with, Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo of Equatorial Guinea, Zambia’s Michael Sata.

The late former President [[Robert Mugabe]]’s daughter Bona and [[Simba Chikore]] her husband are reportedly struggling to complete the mansion they were building in Harare’s Umwinsidale Suburb. A well placed source from the Mugabe family reportedly told the News Hawks publication that the mansion that sits on 22 hectares of land is expected to gobble US$20 million for it to be completed. The late President Mugabe was reportedly financing the project for Bona and Simba Chikore before his infamous ouster by his trusted lieutenants in the [[November 2017 Military Coup]].<ref name="news.pindula"> [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2021/03/20/bona-and-simba-chikore-struggle-to-complete-vast-harare-mansion-report/], ''Pindula News, Published: 20 March, 2021, Accessed: 21 March, 2021''</ref>

Simba Chikore is a Zimbabwean who is married to Robert Mugabe's daughter Bona. In September 2016, he was appointed the Chief Operations Officer of Air Zimbabwe, a move that was criticised by some Zimbabweans who claimed he had landed the post because of his relationship to Robert Mugabe.

On 19 November 2017, it was reported that Chikore had resigned from his post as Air Zimbabwe COO. Chikore apparently resigned just days before the house arrest of his father in-law former President Mugabe as part of the military takeover.

Background

He is the son of ZAOGA FIF pastors Sherman Chikore and Christine Chikore and is the third born in a family of four boys and a girl. Simba Chikore has brothers Derick, Ray and Reason who are twins and a sister Kudakwashe. Chikore grew up in Kambuzuma and comes from the Chikore area in Rusape where his uncle Dennis Chikore is the chief. According to congregants interviewed by a local publication, Chikore and his siblings formed a musical outfit called 101 Harare Drive that sang brilliantly in church from an early stage in their lives where he played the keyboard.[1]

Personal Life

Simba Chikore married Bona Mugabe in February 2014 at the Mugabe private home in Harare’s plush Borrowdale neighborhood.[2] Together they have a son Simbanashe who was born in 2016.[3]

Education

Chikore attended Marlborough Primary School for his primary education where he excelled in sports mainly athletics, soccer and swimming. He then enrolled at St John’s College in Emerald Hill where he also excelled in sports during his six years of secondary education. Chikore studied sciences at Advanced Level and was the head boy when he completed his studies in 1996 before he moved to the United States for further studies.[1]

He attended but did not graduate school at Saint Louis University in St. Louis MO, USA.

Appointment at Air Zim

In an interview in April 2018, Chikore indicated that he was Supposed To Be Air Zim CEO, however former President Mugabe called the Minister before appointment, and instructed him that he could not favour Chikore,

After the assessment of maybe three or four weeks, they came back with the results and I was number one out of 134 people. Out of 134 candidates, they were trying to find the CEO, COO and the executive manager…And in his wisdom, the Honourable Minister of Transport [Joram Gumbo] assigned me to the post of COO, which was the second position…I imagine if people knew that I was supposed to be the CEO, but that is in his wisdom and we were happy because what we wanted was the expertise One of the things that he said to the honourable minister was that you cut no corners, no favouritism but I know that he is good at what he does, so go ahead and go through the interview processes, but you will cut no corners. That was our mandate even from the beginning. That was his way of management, but I know the honourable minister did not even need to hear that he is a very honourable man, he is a wise man and he is a professional.

[4]

Financial Challenges

The late former President Robert Mugabe’s daughter Bona and Simba Chikore her husband are reportedly struggling to complete the mansion they were building in Harare’s Umwinsidale Suburb. A well placed source from the Mugabe family reportedly told the News Hawks publication that the mansion that sits on 22 hectares of land is expected to gobble US$20 million for it to be completed. The late President Mugabe was reportedly financing the project for Bona and Simba Chikore before his infamous ouster by his trusted lieutenants in the November 2017 Military Coup.[5]

Pictures

Simba and Bona Chikore, creditː Zimbuzz.co.zw

Simba and Bona Chikore, creditː Zimbuzz.co.zw

Trivia

Three sitting heads of state among the guests at his wedding South African President Jacob Zuma attended the event along with, Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo of Equatorial Guinea, Zambia’s Michael Sata.

He is believed to have paid $35,000 and 15 cows to President Mugabe for the Bona's hand in marriage.[2]



