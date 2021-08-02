In ''' 1971 ''' , he enrolled at what was the [[ University of Rhodesia]] to study chemistry and zoology, but after two years was expelled for taking part in an anti-government student demonstration.<ref name="mavambosite">, [https://sites.google.com/a/theliberalintelligentsiaofzimbabwe.org/mavambo-kusile-dawn-mkd-united-kingdom/home/simba-makoni-biography Simba Makoni Biography],''Mavambo Kusile Dawn'',retrieved:3 Feb 2015"</ref> He was immediately admitted to Leeds University in England, to graduate in chemistry and zoology. He obtained a doctorate in pharmaceutical chemistry at Leicester Polytechnic in 1978.<ref name="mavambosite"/>

In 1971, he enrolled at what was the University of [[ Rhodesia]] to study chemistry and zoology, but after two years was expelled for taking part in an anti-government student demonstration.<ref name="mavambosite">, [https://sites.google.com/a/theliberalintelligentsiaofzimbabwe.org/mavambo-kusile-dawn-mkd-united-kingdom/home/simba-makoni-biography Simba Makoni Biography],''Mavambo Kusile Dawn'',retrieved:3 Feb 2015"</ref> He was immediately admitted to Leeds University in England, to graduate in chemistry and zoology. He obtained a doctorate in pharmaceutical chemistry at Leicester Polytechnic in 1978.<ref name="mavambosite"/>

He was born '''Simbarashe Hebert Stanley Makoni ''' '''on 22 March 1950 ''' . He grew up in the [[ Rusape ]] area of [[Manicaland Province ]]. ''' Makoni ''' is married to Chipo and the two had four sons, one of whom was killed in a motor accident in South Africa.<ref name="abc">author, [http://www.africansuccess.org/visuFiche.php?id=536 Biography of Simbarashe Herbert Stanley MAKONI],''African Success'',retrieved:o3 Feb 2014"</ref>

He was born '''Simbarashe Hebert Stanley Makoni''' on the 22nd of March 1950. He grew up in the Rusape area of [[Manicaland ]] province in [[Zimbabwe ]]. Makoni is married to Chipo and the two had four sons, one of whom was killed in a motor accident in South Africa.<ref name="abc">author, [http://www.africansuccess.org/visuFiche.php?id=536 Biography of Simbarashe Herbert Stanley MAKONI],''African Success'',retrieved:o3 Feb 2014"</ref>

Simba Makoni is a Zimbabwean politician who is the founder and president of Mavambo/Kusile/Dawn political party. He worked for the Zimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front (ZANU PF) government as cabinet minister until 2002 when he broke away to form his own party.

Background

He was born Simbarashe Hebert Stanley Makoni on 22 March 1950. He grew up in the Rusape area of Manicaland Province. Makoni is married to Chipo and the two had four sons, one of whom was killed in a motor accident in South Africa.[1]

Education

Simba Makoni went to Hartzell High School.

In 1971, he enrolled at what was the University of Rhodesia to study chemistry and zoology, but after two years was expelled for taking part in an anti-government student demonstration.[2] He was immediately admitted to Leeds University in England, to graduate in chemistry and zoology. He obtained a doctorate in pharmaceutical chemistry at Leicester Polytechnic in 1978.[2]

Political career

He joined politics in the 1970s when he was still a student in the United Kingdom (UK) as a ZANU PF representative in Europe. Makoni was one of the youngest minister in Robert Mugabe's first cabinet after independence in 1980.[3]

At independence, he was appointed deputy minister of Agriculture at the age of 30. He rose to the post of Industry and Economic Development minister in 1981 until 1993. He rose through the ranks to become Minister of Finance in 2000. However, he became famous in 2008 when he broke away from ZANU PF and formed his own party Mavambo/Kusile/Dawn in 2008. This saw him contest as an independent Presidential candidate in the March 2008 Presidential elections.[4] He came third behind Robert Mugabe and Morgan Tsvangirai garnering around 8% of the vote.

Other Positions

Makoni has also raised the Zimbabwe Flag high in the region by serving as the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) Executive Secretary between 1983 and 1993.[5] He has also held the following positions:

Private Equity Investment Analyst: Sub-Saharan Africa(Addis Ababa, Ethiopia and Nairobi, Kenya) at Silk Invest (2013 – Present)

Private Equity Investment Analyst: Sub-Saharan Africa at Silk Invest (London, United *Kingdom) 2011–present)

Portfolio Manager's Assistant/Global Equity Analyst at Marble Bar Asset Management (May 2009 – June 2010).[6]

Leaving ZANU PF

Makoni returned to the Cabinet as Minister of Finance by Mugabe on July 15, 2000, following the June 2000 parliamentary election.[2] As head of the Ministry of Finance, he supported the devaluation of the Zimbabwean dollar, a policy that was not favoured by Mugabe; He faced strong opposition during the Economic Change in Zimbabwe in the early 2000s as his policies contradicted those of the rest of the ZANU-PF party.[2]

Formation of Mavambo Kusile Dawn

On February 5, 2008, Simba Makoni held a press conference in Harare where he stated that he was challenging Robert Mugabe to become the next President of Zimbabwe.FIRST ROUND VOTE - 2008. M.D.C = 47.9 percent.|| Z.A.N.U. PF = 43.2 percent.|| M.K.D = 8.3 percent.[2]













References



