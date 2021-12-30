Difference between revisions of "Simba Makoni"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 80:
|Line 80:
'''Simbarashe Herbert Stanley Makoni''' is the politician who is the founder and president of [[Mavambo/Kusile/Dawn]] political party. He was a member of the [[Zimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front]] (ZANU PF) government as cabinet minister until '''2002''' when he broke away to form his own party.
'''Simbarashe Herbert Stanley Makoni''' is the politician who is the founder and president of [[Mavambo/Kusile/Dawn]] political party. He was a member of the [[Zimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front]] (ZANU PF) government as cabinet minister until '''2002''' when he broke away to form his own party.
|−
* 1980 - elected Zanu PF member of the [[House of
|+
* 1980 - elected Zanu PF member of the [[House of ]], Manicaland. <br/>
|−
Deputy Minister of
|+
Deputy Minister of Agriculture]].
* 1981 - Minister of [[Industry and Energy Development]]. <ref name="African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980"> [Diana Mitchell, African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980], "African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980'', (Cannon Press, Salisbury, 1980), Retrieved: 16 November 2020'' </ref>
* 1981 - Minister of [[Industry and Energy Development]]. <ref name="African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980"> [Diana Mitchell, African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980], "African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980'', (Cannon Press, Salisbury, 1980), Retrieved: 16 November 2020'' </ref>
|Line 133:
|Line 133:
[[Category:Zimbabwe Politicians]]
[[Category:Zimbabwe Politicians]]
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
[[Category:Politicians]]
[[Category:Politicians]]
Revision as of 13:29, 30 December 2021
|Dr.
Simba Makoni
Simba Makoni
|Born
|Simbarashe Hebert Stanley Makoni
March 22, 1950
|Residence
|Zimbabwe
|Nationality
|Zimbabwean
|Other names
|Simbarashe, Herbert, Stanley
|Citizenship
|Zimbabwean
|Education
|University of Leeds, University of Rhodesia
|Occupation
|Politician
|Years active
|1978 tp present
|Employer
|Mavambo/Kusile/Dawn
|Organization
|Mavambo/Kusile/Dawn
|Home town
|Rusape
|Successor
|Herbert Murerwa
|Political party
|Mavambo/Kusile/Dawn
|Movement
|Nationalist
|Opponent(s)
|Zimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front
Simbarashe Herbert Stanley Makoni is the politician who is the founder and president of Mavambo/Kusile/Dawn political party. He was a member of the Zimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front (ZANU PF) government as cabinet minister until 2002 when he broke away to form his own party.
- 1980 - elected Zanu PF member of the House of Assembly, Manicaland.
Deputy Minister of Agriculture.
- 1981 - Minister of Industry and Energy Development. [1]
Personal Details
Born: 22 March 1950, Rusape. He grew up in that area of Manicaland Province.
Marriage: to Chipo. They and four sons, one of whom was killed in a motor accident in South Africa. [2]
School / Education
Secondary: Hartzell High School.
1971 University of Rhodesia to study chemistry and zoology, but after two years was expelled for taking part in an anti-government student demonstration. [3] He was immediately admitted to Leeds University in England, to graduate in chemistry and zoology. He obtained a doctorate in pharmaceutical chemistry at Leicester Polytechnic in 1978.[3]
Service / Career
Political career
He joined politics in the 1970s when he was still a student in the United Kingdom (UK) as a Zanu PF representative in Europe. Makoni was the youngest minister in Robert Mugabe's first cabinet after independence in 1980. [4]
At independence, he was appointed deputy minister of Agriculture at the age of 30. He rose to the post of Industry and Economic Development minister in 1981 until 1993. He rose through the ranks to become Minister of Finance in 2000. However, he became famous in 2008 when he broke away from ZANU PF and formed his own party Mavambo/Kusile/Dawn in 2008. This saw him contest as an independent Presidential candidate in the March 2008 Presidential elections.[5] He came third behind Robert Mugabe and Morgan Tsvangirai garnering around 8% of the vote.
Events
Other Positions
Makoni has also raised the Zimbabwe Flag high in the region by serving as the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) Executive Secretary between 1983 and 1993.[6] He has also held the following positions:
- Private Equity Investment Analyst: Sub-Saharan Africa(Addis Ababa, Ethiopia and Nairobi, Kenya) at Silk Invest (2013 – Present)
- Private Equity Investment Analyst: Sub-Saharan Africa at Silk Invest (London, United * Kingdom) 2011–present)
- Portfolio Manager's Assistant/Global Equity Analyst at Marble Bar Asset Management (May 2009 – June 2010).[7]
Leaving ZANU PF
Makoni returned to the Cabinet as Minister of Finance by Mugabe on 15 July 2000, following the June 2000 parliamentary election. [3] As head of the Ministry of Finance, he supported the devaluation of the Zimbabwean dollar, a policy that was not favoured by Mugabe; He faced strong opposition during the Economic Change in Zimbabwe in the early 2000s as his policies contradicted those of the rest of the Zanu PF party. [3]
Formation of Mavambo Kusile Dawn
On 5 February 2008, Simba Makoni held a press conference in Harare where he stated that he was challenging Robert Mugabe to become the next President of Zimbabwe. FIRST ROUND VOTE - 2008. M.D.C = 47.9 percent.|| Z.A.N.U. PF = 43.2 percent.|| M.K.D = 8.3 percent.[3]
References
- ↑ [Diana Mitchell, African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980], "African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980, (Cannon Press, Salisbury, 1980), Retrieved: 16 November 2020
- ↑ author, Biography of Simbarashe Herbert Stanley MAKONI,African Success,retrieved:o3 Feb 2014"
- ↑ 3.0 3.1 3.2 3.3 3.4 , Simba Makoni Biography,Mavambo Kusile Dawn,retrieved:3 Feb 2015"
- ↑ , Profile: Simba Makoni,publisher, published:28 Feb 2008,retrieved:3 Feb 2015"
- ↑ Shock challenge to Mugabe rule, The Age, Published: February 6, 2008, Retrieved: July 1, 2014
- ↑ Simbarashe Herbert Stanley Makoni (Simba), Africa Confidential, Retrieved: July 1, 2014
- ↑ Makoni, Linkedin", Retrieved: July 1, 2014