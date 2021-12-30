He came third behind [[Robert Mugabe]] and [[Morgan Tsvangirai]] garnering around 8% of the vote.

At independence, he was appointed deputy minister of Agriculture at the age of 30. He rose to the post of Industry and Economic Development minister in '''1981''' until '''1993'''. He rose through the ranks to become Minister of Finance in 2000. However, he became famous in 2008 when he broke away from ZANU PF and formed his own party [[Mavambo/Kusile/Dawn]] in ''' 2008 ''' . This saw him contest as an independent Presidential candidate in the March 2008 Presidential elections.<ref>[http://www.theage.com.au/news/world/shock-challenge-to-mugabe-rule/2008/02/06/1202233872411.html Shock challenge to Mugabe rule], ''The Age'', Published: February 6, 2008, Retrieved: July 1, 2014</ref>

He joined politics in the '''1970'''s when he was still a student in the United Kingdom (UK) as a Zanu PF representative in Europe. Makoni was the youngest minister in [[Robert Mugabe]]'s first cabinet after independence in '''1980'''. <ref name="bbc">, [http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/worldnews/1580188/Profile-Simba-Makoni.html Profile: Simba Makoni],''publisher'', published:28 Feb 2008,retrieved:3 Feb 2015"</ref>

'''Simbarashe Herbert Stanley Makoni''' is the politician who is the founder and president of [[Mavambo/Kusile/Dawn]] political party. He was a member of the [[Zimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front]] (ZANU PF) government as cabinet minister until '''2002''' when he broke away to form his own party , [[Mavambo/Kusile/Dawn]] .

Simbarashe Herbert Stanley Makoni is the politician who is the founder and president of Mavambo/Kusile/Dawn political party. He was a member of the Zimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front (ZANU PF) government as cabinet minister until 2002 when he broke away to form his own party, Mavambo/Kusile/Dawn.

1980 - elected Zanu PF member of the House of Assembly, Manicaland.



Deputy Minister of Agriculture.

Personal Details

Born: 22 March 1950, Rusape. He grew up in that area of Manicaland Province.

Marriage: to Chipo. They and four sons, one of whom was killed in a motor accident in South Africa. [2]



School / Education

Secondary: Hartzell High School.

1971 University of Rhodesia to study chemistry and zoology, but after two years was expelled for taking part in an anti-government student demonstration. [3] He was immediately admitted to Leeds University in England, to graduate in chemistry and zoology. He obtained a doctorate in pharmaceutical chemistry at Leicester Polytechnic in 1978.[3]





Service / Career

Political career

He joined politics in the 1970s when he was still a student in the United Kingdom (UK) as a Zanu PF representative in Europe. Makoni was the youngest minister in Robert Mugabe's first cabinet after independence in 1980. [4]

Events

Other Positions

Makoni has also raised the Zimbabwe Flag high in the region by serving as the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) Executive Secretary between 1983 and 1993.[6] He has also held the following positions:

Private Equity Investment Analyst: Sub-Saharan Africa(Addis Ababa, Ethiopia and Nairobi, Kenya) at Silk Invest (2013 – Present)

Private Equity Investment Analyst: Sub-Saharan Africa at Silk Invest (London, United * Kingdom) 2011–present)

Portfolio Manager's Assistant/Global Equity Analyst at Marble Bar Asset Management (May 2009 – June 2010).[7]

Leaving ZANU PF

Makoni returned to the Cabinet as Minister of Finance by Mugabe on 15 July 2000, following the June 2000 parliamentary election. [3] As head of the Ministry of Finance, he supported the devaluation of the Zimbabwean dollar, a policy that was not favoured by Mugabe; He faced strong opposition during the Economic Change in Zimbabwe in the early 2000s as his policies contradicted those of the rest of the Zanu PF party. [3]

Formation of Mavambo Kusile Dawn

On 5 February 2008, Simba Makoni held a press conference in Harare where he stated that he was challenging Robert Mugabe to become the next President of Zimbabwe. FIRST ROUND VOTE - 2008. M.D.C = 47.9 percent.|| Z.A.N.U. PF = 43.2 percent.|| M.K.D = 8.3 percent.[3]











