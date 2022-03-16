Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Simbaneuta Mudarikwa"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "{{Infobox person | pre-nominals = | name = <!-- include middle initial, if not specified in birth_name -->Simbaneuta Mudarikwa | post-nominals...")
 
 
(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
Line 80: Line 80:
 
     | footnotes          =  
 
     | footnotes          =  
 
     }}
 
     }}
'''Simbaneuta Mudarikwa''' is a Zimbabwean politician and Member of Parliament for [[Uzumba]] Constituency, he is a member of the [[ZANU-PF]] party.
+
'''Simbaneuta Mudarikwa''' is a Zimbabwean politician and Member of Parliament for [[Uzumba Maramba Pfungwe]] Constituency, he is a member of [[ZANU-PF]].
  
==Background==
+
==Personal Details==
Mudarikwa contested in the 2018 harmonized elections and won resoundingly with 21,405 votes.
+
No information was found on his age, place of birth, or family.
 +
 
 +
==School / Education==
 +
No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
 +
 
 +
==Service / Career==
 +
'''Mudarikwa''' contested in the '''2018''' harmonized elections and won resoundingly with 21 405 votes.
 +
 
 +
==Events==
 +
In a '''February 2015''' story, it is alleged that the [[CIO]] were spying on a group, that included [[Solomon Mujuru]] (who had died two years before the article), [[Paradzai Zimondi]], [[Perrance Shiri]], [[Mike Nyambuya]] and '''Simbaneuta Mudarikwa'''. They used to meet regularly for drinks.
 +
<ref>[https://nehandaradio.com/tag/mike-nyambuya/ CIO spied on Mujuru and Zimondi] ''The Zimbabwean, 19 February 2015, Retrieved 9 July 2019.''</ref>
  
 
==References==
 
==References==

Latest revision as of 19:17, 16 March 2022

Simbaneuta Mudarikwa
Political partyZANU-PF

Simbaneuta Mudarikwa is a Zimbabwean politician and Member of Parliament for Uzumba Maramba Pfungwe Constituency, he is a member of ZANU-PF.

Personal Details

No information was found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

Mudarikwa contested in the 2018 harmonized elections and won resoundingly with 21 405 votes.

Events

In a February 2015 story, it is alleged that the CIO were spying on a group, that included Solomon Mujuru (who had died two years before the article), Paradzai Zimondi, Perrance Shiri, Mike Nyambuya and Simbaneuta Mudarikwa. They used to meet regularly for drinks. [1]

References

  1. CIO spied on Mujuru and Zimondi The Zimbabwean, 19 February 2015, Retrieved 9 July 2019.
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Simbaneuta_Mudarikwa&oldid=115922"