<ref>[https://nehandaradio.com/tag/mike-nyambuya/ CIO spied on Mujuru and Zimondi] ''The Zimbabwean, 19 February 2015, Retrieved 9 July 2019.''</ref>

In a '''February 2015''' story, it is alleged that the [[CIO]] were spying on a group, that included [[Solomon Mujuru]] (who had died two years before the article), [[Paradzai Zimondi]], [[Perrance Shiri]], [[Mike Nyambuya]] and '''Simbaneuta Mudarikwa'''. They used to meet regularly for drinks.

''' Mudarikwa ''' contested in the ''' 2018 ''' harmonized elections and won resoundingly with 21 405 votes.

No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

No information was found on his age, place of birth, or family.

Mudarikwa contested in the 2018 harmonized elections and won resoundingly with 21 , 405 votes.

'''Simbaneuta Mudarikwa''' is a Zimbabwean politician and Member of Parliament for [[Uzumba Maramba Pfungwe ]] Constituency, he is a member of [[ZANU-PF]].

'''Simbaneuta Mudarikwa''' is a Zimbabwean politician and Member of Parliament for [[Uzumba]] Constituency, he is a member of the [[ZANU-PF]] party .

Simbaneuta Mudarikwa is a Zimbabwean politician and Member of Parliament for Uzumba Maramba Pfungwe Constituency, he is a member of ZANU-PF.

Personal Details

No information was found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

Mudarikwa contested in the 2018 harmonized elections and won resoundingly with 21 405 votes.

Events

In a February 2015 story, it is alleged that the CIO were spying on a group, that included Solomon Mujuru (who had died two years before the article), Paradzai Zimondi, Perrance Shiri, Mike Nyambuya and Simbaneuta Mudarikwa. They used to meet regularly for drinks. [1]