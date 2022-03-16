Difference between revisions of "Simbaneuta Mudarikwa"
|Simbaneuta Mudarikwa
|Political party
|ZANU-PF
Simbaneuta Mudarikwa is a Zimbabwean politician and Member of Parliament for Uzumba Maramba Pfungwe Constituency, he is a member of ZANU-PF.
Personal Details
No information was found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
Mudarikwa contested in the 2018 harmonized elections and won resoundingly with 21 405 votes.
Events
In a February 2015 story, it is alleged that the CIO were spying on a group, that included Solomon Mujuru (who had died two years before the article), Paradzai Zimondi, Perrance Shiri, Mike Nyambuya and Simbaneuta Mudarikwa. They used to meet regularly for drinks. [1]
References
