'''Mudarikwa''' contested in the '''2018''' harmonized elections and won with 21 405 votes.

* [[Stewart Pairemanzi]] of MDC–N with 222 votes or 0.98 percent,

* [[Peckson Kazingizi]] of MDC–T with 945 votes or 4.18 percent,

* '''Simbaneuta Mudarikwa''' of Zanu PF with 21 421 votes or 94.83 percent,

In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''[[Uzumba Maramba Pfungwe|Uzumba]]''' returned to [[Parliament]]:

'''Mudarikwa''' contested in the '''2018''' harmonized elections and won resoundingly with 21 405 votes.

'''Simbaneuta Mudarikwa''' is a Zimbabwean politician and Member of [[ Parliament ]] for [[Uzumba Maramba Pfungwe]] Constituency, he is a member of [[ Zanu PF]].

'''Simbaneuta Mudarikwa''' is a Zimbabwean politician and Member of Parliament for [[Uzumba Maramba Pfungwe]] Constituency, he is a member of [[ ZANU- PF]].

Simbaneuta Mudarikwa is a Zimbabwean politician and Member of Parliament for Uzumba Maramba Pfungwe Constituency, he is a member of Zanu PF.

Personal Details

No information was found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Uzumba returned to Parliament:

Simbaneuta Mudarikwa of Zanu PF with 21 421 votes or 94.83 percent,

of Zanu PF with 21 421 votes or 94.83 percent, Peckson Kazingizi of MDC–T with 945 votes or 4.18 percent,

Stewart Pairemanzi of MDC–N with 222 votes or 0.98 percent,

Total 22 588 votes

Mudarikwa contested in the 2018 harmonized elections and won with 21 405 votes.

Events

In a February 2015 story, it is alleged that the CIO were spying on a group, that included Solomon Mujuru (who had died two years before the article), Paradzai Zimondi, Perrance Shiri, Mike Nyambuya and Simbaneuta Mudarikwa. They used to meet regularly for drinks. [1]