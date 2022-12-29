Difference between revisions of "Simbaneuta Mudarikwa"
Latest revision as of 10:07, 29 December 2022
|Simbaneuta Mudarikwa
|Political party
|ZANU-PF
Simbaneuta Mudarikwa is a Zimbabwean politician and Member of Parliament for Uzumba Maramba Pfungwe Constituency, he is a member of Zanu PF.
Personal Details
No information was found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Uzumba returned to Parliament:
- Simbaneuta Mudarikwa of Zanu PF with 21 421 votes or 94.83 percent,
- Peckson Kazingizi of MDC–T with 945 votes or 4.18 percent,
- Stewart Pairemanzi of MDC–N with 222 votes or 0.98 percent,
Total 22 588 votes
Mudarikwa contested in the 2018 harmonized elections and won with 21 405 votes.
Events
In a February 2015 story, it is alleged that the CIO were spying on a group, that included Solomon Mujuru (who had died two years before the article), Paradzai Zimondi, Perrance Shiri, Mike Nyambuya and Simbaneuta Mudarikwa. They used to meet regularly for drinks. [1]
References
- ↑ CIO spied on Mujuru and Zimondi The Zimbabwean, 19 February 2015, Retrieved 9 July 2019.