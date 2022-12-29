Pindula

Latest revision as of 10:07, 29 December 2022

Simbaneuta Mudarikwa
Political partyZANU-PF

Simbaneuta Mudarikwa is a Zimbabwean politician and Member of Parliament for Uzumba Maramba Pfungwe Constituency, he is a member of Zanu PF.

Personal Details

No information was found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Uzumba returned to Parliament:

  • Simbaneuta Mudarikwa of Zanu PF with 21 421 votes or 94.83 percent,
  • Peckson Kazingizi of MDC–T with 945 votes or 4.18 percent,
  • Stewart Pairemanzi of MDC–N with 222 votes or 0.98 percent,

Total 22 588 votes

Mudarikwa contested in the 2018 harmonized elections and won with 21 405 votes.

Events

In a February 2015 story, it is alleged that the CIO were spying on a group, that included Solomon Mujuru (who had died two years before the article), Paradzai Zimondi, Perrance Shiri, Mike Nyambuya and Simbaneuta Mudarikwa. They used to meet regularly for drinks. [1]

References

  1. CIO spied on Mujuru and Zimondi The Zimbabwean, 19 February 2015, Retrieved 9 July 2019.
