Simbarashe Chinyemba also referred to as Simba Chinyemba is a Zimbabwean businessman and associate of Kuda Tagwirei. In July 2021, Chinyemba was named by The Sentry as one of the directors of Tagwirei's company Sotic (Mauritius).

Investments

Chinyemba is a 50% co-investor with David Brown’s Mauritius-registered firm Quorus Management Services which has a stake in Kuvimba Mining House. Kuvimba has several streams of investment. The first is gold production from mines previously owned by Metallon Corporation, a company that went bust under its owner, Mzi Khumalo. The second stream of investment is Bindura Nickel Corporation (BNC). Chinyemba and Brown have denied that Tagwirei is not invested in Kuvimba[1]