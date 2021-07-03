−

*Chinyemba is a 50% co-investor with [[David Brown]]’s Mauritius-registered firm Quorus Management Services which has a stake in Kuvimba Mining House. Kuvimba has several streams of investment. The first is gold production from mines previously owned by Metallon Corporation, a company that went bust under its owner, [[Mzi Khumalo]]. The second stream of investment is Bindura Nickel Corporation (BNC). Chinyemba and Brown have denied that Tagwirei is not invested in Kuvimba. Kuvimba has a stake in Great Dyke Investments (GDI) which is its third stream of investment.<ref name="FW">David McKay, [https://www.news24.com/fin24/finweek/a-welcome-boost-for-zims-economy-20210208 A welcome boost for Zim’s economy?], ''Fin Week'', Published: February 8, 2021, Retrieved: July 3, 2021</ref>

