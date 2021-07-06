Difference between revisions of "Simbarashe Chinyemba"
Latest revision as of 15:29, 6 July 2021
Simbarashe Chinyemba also referred to as Simba Chinyemba is a Zimbabwean businessman. In July 2021, Chinyemba was named by The Sentry as one of the directors of Kuda Tagwirei's company Sotic (Mauritius).
Investments
- Chinyemba is a 50% co-investor with David Brown’s Mauritius-registered firm Quorus Management Services which has a stake in Kuvimba Mining House. Kuvimba has several streams of investment. The first is gold production from mines previously owned by Metallon Corporation, a company that went bust under its owner, Mzi Khumalo. The second stream of investment is Bindura Nickel Corporation (BNC). Chinyemba and Brown have denied that Tagwirei is invested in Kuvimba. Kuvimba has a stake in Great Dyke Investments (GDI) which is its third stream of investment.[1]
References
- ↑ David McKay, A welcome boost for Zim’s economy?, Fin Week, Published: February 8, 2021, Retrieved: July 3, 2021