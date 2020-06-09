Difference between revisions of "Simbarashe Gamira"

In July 2018, Simbarashe Gamira was elected to Ward 14 Kadoma Municipality, for Zanu-PF, with 1369 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 14 Kadoma Municipality with 1369 votes, beating Rodgers Kamuswe of MDC-Alliance with 895 votes, Joseph Jengeta of ZIPP with 38 votes and Hilary Muronza of PRC with 25 votes. [1]

Events

