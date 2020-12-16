Difference between revisions of "Simbarashe Gamira"

Pindula

Latest revision as of 09:30, 16 December 2020

In July 2018, Simbarashe Gamira was elected to Ward 14 Kadoma Municipality, for Zanu-PF, with 1369 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 14 Kadoma Municipality with 1369 votes, beating Rodgers Kamuswe of MDC-Alliance with 895 votes, Joseph Jengeta of ZIPP with 38 votes and Hilary Muronza of PRC with 25 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]

  1. [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018
  2. 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020
