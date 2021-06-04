In June 2021, Mhuriro was appointed to the new board for Petrotrade which had operated for five years without the governing board. The board was appointed in line with the Public Entities Corporate Governance Act Chapter 10:31. Other people who were appointed together with Mhuriro were [[Tinomudaishe Chinyoka]] (board Chairperson) Zanele Dube (deputy), Gladys Mumhure, [[Lilian Timveos]], Ferida Matambo, Getrude Marabada, Godfrey Ncube and Dakarai Mukuku.<ref><ref name="Hera">Talent Bope, [https://www.herald.co.zw/gvt-appoints-petrotrade-board/ Gvt appoints Petrotrade board], ''The Herald'', Published: June 4, 2021, Retrieved: June 4, 2021</ref></ref>

Simbarashe Mhuriro is a Zimbabwean entrepreneur. He is the founder and Managing Director of Oxygen Energy Private Limited which is an independent power producer and renewable energy development company that specialises in utility scale power plants and commercial rooftop projects.

Background

Business Career

He founded Oxygen Africa in 2009 as an investment advisory company to help facilitate foreign investors in Zimbabwe. In 2013, Oxygen Africa partnered with Swiss-based Meeco Group, a renewable energy company, to establish Oursun Energy Zimbabwe, a joint venture Independent Power Producer that specializes in the development, building, owning, and operating of utility-scale solar photovoltaic (PV) energy projects in Zimbabwe. The partnership ended in 2015. However, Oxygen Africa raised $7 million and in 2016 was in process of developing two 5MW grid-connected solar plants in Zimbabwe.[1]

In May 2017, the African Development Bank (AfDB)-managed sustainable energy fund for Africa (SEFA) approved a US$ 965,000 grant to Oxygen Energy Private Limited to support the preparation of a bankable business case for the development of a 20MW off-grid solar photovoltaic rooftop project on buildings owned and managed by Old Mutual Property Group.[2]

He was was invited to make an address on African Energy access at the opening ceremony of the 19th edition of the World Festival of Youth & Students organized by the World Federation of Democratic Youth (WFDY), a United Nations-recognized international youth non-governmental organization, jointly with the International Union of Students since 1947 and is the largest gathering of youth and students in the world.

He had the opportunity to brief Russian President Vladimir Putin & his First Deputy Chief of Staff Mr Sergey Kiriyenko on his company's solar project and ask for more Russian participation in agriculture.[3]

Petrotrade Board Appointment

In June 2021, Mhuriro was appointed to the new board for Petrotrade which had operated for five years without the governing board. The board was appointed in line with the Public Entities Corporate Governance Act Chapter 10:31. Other people who were appointed together with Mhuriro were Tinomudaishe Chinyoka (board Chairperson) Zanele Dube (deputy), Gladys Mumhure, Lilian Timveos, Ferida Matambo, Getrude Marabada, Godfrey Ncube and Dakarai Mukuku.Cite error: Closing </ref> missing for <ref> tag</ref>

Awards

Mhuriro was listed in the 2016 ranking of the 30 Most Promising Young Entrepreneurs In Africa by Forbes Magazine.[1]









References





