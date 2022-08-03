|description= Simbarashe Simbanenduku Mumbengegwi is a Zimbabwean politician who serves under the Zimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front (ZANU PF). He is the former Minister of State for Presidential Affairs and Government Programmes.

|description= Simbarashe Simbanenduku Mumbengegwi is a Zimbabwean politician who serves under the Zimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front (ZANU PF). He is the former Minister of State for Presidential Affairs and , Government Programmes.

'''Simbarashe Mumbengegwi''' is listed under the thematic group “Politicians”. According to the list, he got a loan of US$312,979.00.

'''Simbarashe Mumbengegwi''' is listed under the thematic group “Politicians”. According to the list, he got a loan of US$312,979.00.

He participated in numerous high level meetings organised by the [[ African Union]] as an observer and senior minister. He was also the head of the council of minister for the ADC region conference held in [[Victoria Falls]] in '''2014'''. He has also served in various capacities in various regional and international bodies such as [[United Nations]], [[African Union]], [[Organisation of African Union]], [[Non Aligned Countries]], [[SADC]], and [[COMESA]]. <ref name="herald">M. Mkate, [http://www.herald.co.zw/mumbengegwi-upbeat/ Mumbengegwi Upbeat] "The Herald", published:15 Aug 14,retrieved:15 Dec 14"</ref> In '''2014''', '''Mumbengegwi''' was given a new role in the ZANU PF party as the secretary for external affairs. This came as part of the party’s restructuring process after the expulsion of cadres loyal to the former vice president [[Joice Mujuru]]. Although he was earlier on believed to be loyal to the fired vice president, he survived the expulsions which characterised the party towards the [[ZANU PF People’s Congress]] which was held in Harare in '''December 2014'''.

He participated in numerous high level meetings organised by the [[ African Union]] as an observer and senior minister. He was also the head of the council of minister for the ADC region conference held in [[Victoria Falls]] in '''2014'''. He has also served in various capacities in various regional and international bodies such as [[United Nations]], [[African Union]], [[Organisation of African Union]], [[Non Aligned Countries]], [[SADC]], and [[COMESA]]. <ref name="herald">M. Mkate, [http://www.herald.co.zw/mumbengegwi-upbeat/ Mumbengegwi Upbeat] "The Herald", published:15 Aug 14,retrieved:15 Dec 14"</ref> In '''2014''', '''Mumbengegwi''' was given a new role in the ZANU PF party as the secretary for external affairs. This came as part of the party’s restructuring process after the expulsion of cadres loyal to the former vice president [[Joice Mujuru]]. Although he was earlier on believed to be loyal to the fired vice president, he survived the expulsions which characterised the party towards the [[ZANU PF People’s Congress]] which was held in Harare in '''December 2014'''.

''' Mumbengegwi ''' was one of the ZANU hardliners who went on to assume influential positions in the post-war era. He became the provincial treasurer for the Midlands province in the ZANU PF party. Four years later , Mumbengegwi was elevated into the ZANU PF central committee representing [[Midlands Province]]. From ''' 1984 ''' to '''1989''' he also worked at the Deputy Secretary for [[ Publicity and Information ]] in the Central Committee of ZANU PF .<ref name=" gov "/>

In ''' 1987 ''', ''' Simbarashe Mumbengegwi ''' was the [[ Ministry of Local Government, Public Works, and National Housing|Minister of Public Construction and National Housing ]] . It was responsible for housing policy and the construction and supervision of public and State buildings . <ref name=" Encyclopedia Zimbabwe " > [Katherine Sayce (Ed), Tabex, Encyclopedia Zimbabwe], Tabex, Encyclopedia Zimbabwe'', (Quest Publishing, Harare, 1987), Retrieved: 3 August 2022'' < / ref >

'''Mumbengegwi''' was one of the ZANU hardliners who went on to assume influential positions in the post-war era . He became the provincial treasurer for the [[Midlands Province]] in the Zanu PF party. Four years later, ''' Mumbengegwi ''' was elevated into the Zanu PF central committee representing [[ Midlands Province ]]. From ''' 1984 ''' to ''' 1989 ''' he also worked at the Deputy Secretary for Publicity and Information in the Central Committee of ZANU PF . <ref name="gov"/>

When [[ZANU]] began to take a militant form against colonial rule, '''Mumbengegwi''' together with other nationalists, went into exile for fear of arrest and torture by the Rhodesian security forces . He was based in the Far East and Australia where he also became ZANU deputy representative for Asia and Australia from ''' 1973 ''' to '''1976'''. Toward the end of the liberation struggle, he became ZANU’s representative in Lusaka, Zambia, where he coordinated united talks between [[ZANU]] and the sister revolutionary party [[ ZAPU ]]. He worked in Zambia between ''' 1978 ''' and ''' 1980 '''.<ref name="gov"/>

Mumbengegwi joined the earliest nationalist movement the [[National Democratic Party]] (NDP) as a member of the [[Youth League]] from around ''' 1960 ''' to ''' 1961 '''. It was during this period when he became active in denouncing colonial aggression and inequality together with other youth of his time. In 1962 , he became a Member of the [[ Youth League ]] of the [[ Zimbabwe African People’s Union]] ( ZAPU ) under the leadership of [[Joshua Nkomo]] and [[Josiah Chinamano ]]. He belongs to the first crop of nationalist politician who joined the Zimbabwe African National Union party at its formation in 1963. During this period, he worked under the youth wing off the party which was mainly responsible for demonstration and carrying out sabotage attack against the ruling [[ Rhodesian Front]] party .<ref name="gov"/>

When [[ ZANU ]] began to take a militant form against colonial rule , '''Mumbengegwi''' together with other nationalists , went into exile for fear of arrest and torture by the Rhodesian security forces . He was based in the Far East and Australia where he also became ZANU deputy representative for Asia and Australia from ''' 1973 ''' to ''' 1976 '''. Toward the end of the liberation struggle, he became ZANU’s representative in Lusaka, Zambia , where he coordinated united talks between [[ ZANU ]] and the sister revolutionary party [[ZAPU]]. He worked in Zambia between '''1978''' and '''1980''' .<ref name="gov"/>

'''Mumbengegwi''' joined the earliest nationalist movement the [[National Democratic Party]] (NDP) as a member of the [[Youth League]] from around '''1960''' to '''1961'''. It was during this period when he became active in denouncing colonial aggression and inequality together with other youth of his time. In 1962, he became a Member of the [[Youth League]] of the [[Zimbabwe African People’s Union]] (ZAPU) under the leadership of [[Joshua Nkomo]] and [[ Josiah Chinamano]]. He belongs to the first crop of nationalist politician who joined the Zimbabwe African National Union party at its formation in 1963. During this period, he worked under the youth wing off the party which was mainly responsible for demonstration and carrying out sabotage attack against the ruling [[ Rhodesian Front ]] party . <ref name="gov"/>

'''Marriage:''' He was married and has five children [[Chivandire Mumbengegwi|Chivandire]], [[Tandiwe Miumbengegwi|Tandiwe]], [[Dzivaidzo Mumbengegwi|Dzivaidzo]], [[Haruperi Mumbengegwi|Haruperi]], and [[Liniah Mumbengegwi|Liniah]].<ref name="gov">, [http://www.zimfa.gov.zw/sample-sites-2/profiles/minister-s-profile Simbarashe Simbanenduku MUMBENGEGWI], retrieved:15 Dec 14"</ref> His wife [[Emily Mumbengegwi]] died on '''19 January 2021'''. <br/>

'''Born:''' '''20 July 1945 ''' in [[ Chivi ]] district of [[Masvingo]] province. He belongs to the crop of politicians who were born in colonial [[Rhodesia]] at the height of colonial rule. <br/>

Mumbengegwi was born on the 20th of July in 1945 in Chivi district of [[Masvingo]] province in [[Zimbabwe]] . He belongs to the crop of politicians who were born in colonial [[Rhodesia]] at the height of colonial rule. He is married and has five children [[Chivandire Mumbengegwi|Chivandire]], [[Tandiwe Miumbengegwi|Tandiwe]], [[Dzivaidzo Mumbengegwi|Dzivaidzo]], [[Haruperi Mumbengegwi|Haruperi]], and [[Liniah Mumbengegwi|Liniah]].<ref name="gov">, [http://www.zimfa.gov.zw/sample-sites-2/profiles/minister-s-profile Simbarashe Simbanenduku MUMBENGEGWI], retrieved:15 Dec 14"</ref> His brother [[Samuel Mumbengegwi]] died in June 2016. Like most his most contemporaries, Mumbengegwi grew up in Rhodesia in [[Masvingo province]], an area which experienced brutality at the hands of the Rhodesian security forces.

'''Simbarashe Simbanenduku Mumbengegwi''' is a Zimbabwean politician who served under [[Zimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front]] ( Zanu PF). He is the former Minister of State for Presidential Affairs and Government Programmes.

'''Simbarashe Simbanenduku Mumbengegwi''' is a Zimbabwean politician who serves under the [[Zimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front]] ( ZANU PF). He is the former Minister of State for Presidential Affairs and , Government Programmes.

Simbarashe Simbanenduku Mumbengegwi is a Zimbabwean politician who served under Zimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front (Zanu PF). He is the former Minister of State for Presidential Affairs and Government Programmes.

Personal Details

Born: 20 July 1945 in Chivi district of Masvingo province. He belongs to the crop of politicians who were born in colonial Rhodesia at the height of colonial rule.

Marriage: He was married and has five children Chivandire, Tandiwe, Dzivaidzo, Haruperi, and Liniah.[1] His wife Emily Mumbengegwi died on 19 January 2021.

His brother Samuel Mumbengegwi died in June 2016.



School / Education

Service / Career

Early Political

Mumbengegwi joined the earliest nationalist movement the National Democratic Party (NDP) as a member of the Youth League from around 1960 to 1961. It was during this period when he became active in denouncing colonial aggression and inequality together with other youth of his time. In 1962, he became a Member of the Youth League of the Zimbabwe African People’s Union (ZAPU) under the leadership of Joshua Nkomo and Josiah Chinamano. He belongs to the first crop of nationalist politician who joined the Zimbabwe African National Union party at its formation in 1963. During this period, he worked under the youth wing off the party which was mainly responsible for demonstration and carrying out sabotage attack against the ruling Rhodesian Front party.[1]

When ZANU began to take a militant form against colonial rule, Mumbengegwi together with other nationalists, went into exile for fear of arrest and torture by the Rhodesian security forces. He was based in the Far East and Australia where he also became ZANU deputy representative for Asia and Australia from 1973 to 1976. Toward the end of the liberation struggle, he became ZANU’s representative in Lusaka, Zambia, where he coordinated united talks between ZANU and the sister revolutionary party ZAPU. He worked in Zambia between 1978 and 1980.[1]

Post Independence Political Career

Mumbengegwi was one of the ZANU hardliners who went on to assume influential positions in the post-war era. He became the provincial treasurer for the Midlands Province in the Zanu PF party. Four years later, Mumbengegwi was elevated into the Zanu PF central committee representing Midlands Province. From 1984 to 1989 he also worked at the Deputy Secretary for Publicity and Information in the Central Committee of ZANU PF. [1]

In 1987, Simbarashe Mumbengegwi was the Minister of Public Construction and National Housing. It was responsible for housing policy and the construction and supervision of public and State buildings. [2]

Positions Held

1980-85 : Member of Parliament (MP) for the Midlands Province. 1985-90 : Member of Parliament for Shurugwi Constituency, Midlands Province. 1980-81 : Deputy Speaker and Chairman of Committees, House of Assembly, Parliament. 1981-82 : Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs. 1982 : Minister of Water Resources and Development. 1982-84 : Minister of National Housing. 1984-88 : Minister of Public Construction and National Housing. 1988-90 : Minister of Transport. 1990-95 : Ambassador and Permanent Representative of the Republic of Zimbabwe to the United Nations, New York. 1990-91 : Vice President of the United Nations General Assembly. 1991-92 : Member of the United Nations Security Council. 1991 : President of the United Nations Security Council at the height of the Gulf War (February). 1992 : President of the United Nations Security Council (April). 1995 : Ambassador of Zimbabwe to Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg and Permanent Representative to the European Communities (EU) Brussels 1997-99 : Permanent Representative to the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), the Hague 1997-99 : Member of the Executive Council of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, (OPCW), the Hague 1997-98 : Chairman of the Conference of the State Parties of the O.P.C.W. 1998-99 : Alternate Governor of the Common Fund for Commodities, Amsterdam 1997-98 : Chairman of the African, Caribbean and Pacific Group of States (ACP) Committee on Sugar 1989-99 : Member of ACP Troika on ACP-EU Negotiations 1999 : Chairman of the A.C.P. Committee of Ambassadors 1999: Chairman of the ACP-EU Central Negotiating Group on a Post Lome IV Cooperation Agreement Beyond the year 2000 1999-2003 : High Commissioner of the Republic of Zimbabwe to the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland 1999-2005 : Ambassador of the Republic Zimbabwe to the Republic of Ireland 2003-2005 : Ambassador of the Republic of Zimbabwe to the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland 2005 : Non-Constituency Member of Parliament 2005 : Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Zimbabwe 2014 : Secretary for External Affairs in the ZANU PF party.[1] 2016 : Minister of Macro-Economic Planning and Investment Promotion

Events

Successes

He participated in numerous high level meetings organised by the African Union as an observer and senior minister. He was also the head of the council of minister for the ADC region conference held in Victoria Falls in 2014. He has also served in various capacities in various regional and international bodies such as United Nations, African Union, Organisation of African Union, Non Aligned Countries, SADC, and COMESA. [3] In 2014, Mumbengegwi was given a new role in the ZANU PF party as the secretary for external affairs. This came as part of the party’s restructuring process after the expulsion of cadres loyal to the former vice president Joice Mujuru. Although he was earlier on believed to be loyal to the fired vice president, he survived the expulsions which characterised the party towards the ZANU PF People’s Congress which was held in Harare in December 2014.

Controversies and Accusations

When he was the minister of foreign affairs, he was accused in 2014 of incompetence after Grace Mugabe was refused a visa to go to Belgium for a United Nations Conference. He was accused by his deputy Christopher Mutsvangwa for humiliating the first lady by applying for the visa when he knew very well that the application will be turned down. [4]

Farm Mechanisation Scheme

In July 2020, Simbarashe Mumbengegwi was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme, as a result of the Fast Track Land Reform Programme.

The data is analysed by recipients origin:.

Mashonaland provinces had the most beneficiaries, both in terms of numbers and value.



Mashonaland East got US$47,5 million,

Mashonaland West US$44,7 million

Mashonaland Central had US$34,2 million.



Two Matebeleland provinces had a combined total of US$13,9 million.

Masvingo US$26,4 million,

Manicaland US$18 million

Midlands US$14 million.

Simbarashe Mumbengegwi is listed under the thematic group “Politicians”. According to the list, he got a loan of US$312,979.00. [5]