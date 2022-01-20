Difference between revisions of "Simbarashe Nyahuye"

Pindula

Latest revision as of 06:18, 20 January 2022

In July 2018, Simbarashe Nyahuye was elected to Ward 2 Marondera Municipality, for MDC-Alliance, with 919 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 2 Marondera Municipality with 919 votes, beating Maxwell Makumbe of Zanu-PF with 458 votes, Simbarashe Chigowa, independent with 131 votes and Violet Chiwawu of PRC with 28 votes. [1]

Events

In January 2022, he was the Mayor, and commented:

Asked about this issue, Marondera Mayor Simbarashe Nyahuye each and every councillor has the power to determine any development needed in his or her ward.

[2]

Further Reading

[3]

  1. [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018, Retrieved: Date Retrieved
  2. Another Councillor Gets A New Road, Pindula News, Published: 19 January 2022, Retrieved: 20 January 2022
  3. 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020
