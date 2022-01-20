Difference between revisions of "Simbarashe Nyahuye"
Latest revision as of 06:18, 20 January 2022
In July 2018, Simbarashe Nyahuye was elected to Ward 2 Marondera Municipality, for MDC-Alliance, with 919 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 2 Marondera Municipality with 919 votes, beating Maxwell Makumbe of Zanu-PF with 458 votes, Simbarashe Chigowa, independent with 131 votes and Violet Chiwawu of PRC with 28 votes. [1]
Events
In January 2022, he was the Mayor, and commented:
Asked about this issue, Marondera Mayor Simbarashe Nyahuye each and every councillor has the power to determine any development needed in his or her ward.
Further Reading
