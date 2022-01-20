Difference between revisions of "Simbarashe Nyahuye"

<blockquote> Asked about this issue, Marondera Mayor '''Simbarashe Nyahuye''' each and every councillor has the power to determine any development needed in his or her ward. </blockquote> <ref name="Another Councillor Gets A New Road"> [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2022/01/19/another-councillor-gets-a-new-road-much-to-the-fury-of-residents/ Another Councillor Gets A New Road], ''Pindula News'', Published: 19 January 2022, Retrieved: 20 January 2022''</ref>

In '''January 2022''', he was the Mayor, and commented:

In July 2018, Simbarashe Nyahuye was elected to Ward 2 Marondera Municipality, for MDC-Alliance, with 919 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 2 Marondera Municipality with 919 votes, beating Maxwell Makumbe of Zanu-PF with 458 votes, Simbarashe Chigowa, independent with 131 votes and Violet Chiwawu of PRC with 28 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

