Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 15 Chipinge RDC with 1396 votes, beating Rwendo Gwenzi of Zanu PF with 855 votes and Chipo Gurudza of PRC with 61 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

