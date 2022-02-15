Difference between revisions of "Simbarashe Simango"
In July 2018, Simbarashe Simango was elected to Ward 15 Chipinge RDC, for MDC Alliance with 1396 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 15 Chipinge RDC with 1396 votes, beating Rwendo Gwenzi of Zanu PF with 855 votes and Chipo Gurudza of PRC with 61 votes. [1]
