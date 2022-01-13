Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Simbarashi Mumbengegwi"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "Opening paragraph ==Personal Details== No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family. ==School / Education== No information could be found on his Juni...")
 
 
Line 1: Line 1:
Opening paragraph
+
'''Simbarashi Simbanenduku Mumbengegwi''' was an early nationalist and was elected to the [[House of Assembly]] in '''1980'''.
  
 
==Personal Details==
 
==Personal Details==
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
+
Born: 20 July 1945, [[Chibi]]. <br/>
 +
Single in 1980. <ref name="African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980"> [Diana Mitchell,  African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980], "African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980'', (Cannon Press, Salisbury, 1980), Retrieved: 16 November 2020'' </ref> <br/>
  
 
==School / Education==
 
==School / Education==
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.  
+
Mukotsi School, Gresham School, Dadaya Mission, [[Fletcher High School]]. <br/>
 +
'''1969''' - BA Hons, Monash University. <br/>
 +
'''1972''' - M Educ (incomplete). <br/>
  
 
==Service / Career==
 
==Service / Career==
 +
Teacher - Dadaya, Monash, Peahran High School, Doveton High School. <br/>
 +
'''1978''' - lecturer, Royal Melbourne Institute og Technology. <br/>
 +
NDP Youth, ZAPU Youth, Zanu Youth. <br/>
 +
'''1965''' to '''72''' - Zanu activist. <br/>
 +
'''1973''' to '''78''' - Zanu Representative in Australia and Far East. <br/>
 +
'''1978''' to '''80''' - Zanu Chief representative in Zambia. <br/>
 +
'''1980''' - Elected to [[House of Assembly]] for Zanu PF, [[Midlands Province]]. <br/>
  
 
==Events==
 
==Events==
Line 15: Line 25:
  
 
{{#seo:
 
{{#seo:
|title=Your page title
+
|title=Simbarashi Mumbengegwi
 
|title_mode=replace
 
|title_mode=replace
|keywords=election,Local Government,Pfura,RDC
+
|keywords=early nationalist, politician,  
|description= Local Government Elections 2018
+
|description= House of Assembly 1980
 
|image=Uploaded_file.png
 
|image=Uploaded_file.png
 
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
 
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
 
}}
 
}}
 +
 +
[[Category:Politicians]]
 +
[[Category:Politicians]]
 +
[[Category:Politicians]]
 +
[[Category:Politicians]]
 +
[[Category:Politicians]]
 +
[[Category:Politicians]]
 +
[[Category:Politicians]]
 +
[[Category:Politicians]]
 +
[[Category:Politicians]]
 +
[[Category:Politicians]]
 +
[[Category:Politicians]]
 +
[[Category:Politicians]]
  
 
[[Category:Politicians]]
 
[[Category:Politicians]]

Latest revision as of 10:55, 13 January 2022

Simbarashi Simbanenduku Mumbengegwi was an early nationalist and was elected to the House of Assembly in 1980.

Personal Details

Born: 20 July 1945, Chibi.
Single in 1980. [1]

School / Education

Mukotsi School, Gresham School, Dadaya Mission, Fletcher High School.
1969 - BA Hons, Monash University.
1972 - M Educ (incomplete).

Service / Career

Teacher - Dadaya, Monash, Peahran High School, Doveton High School.
1978 - lecturer, Royal Melbourne Institute og Technology.
NDP Youth, ZAPU Youth, Zanu Youth.
1965 to 72 - Zanu activist.
1973 to 78 - Zanu Representative in Australia and Far East.
1978 to 80 - Zanu Chief representative in Zambia.
1980 - Elected to House of Assembly for Zanu PF, Midlands Province.

Events

Further Reading

  1. [Diana Mitchell, African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980], "African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980, (Cannon Press, Salisbury, 1980), Retrieved: 16 November 2020
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Simbarashi_Mumbengegwi&oldid=114128"