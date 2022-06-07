Difference between revisions of "Simbarashi Mumbengegwi"
Simbarashi Simbanenduku Mumbengegwi (Spelt once Mumbegegwi) was an early nationalist and was elected to the House of Assembly in 1980.
Personal Details
Born: 20 July 1945, Chibi.
Single in 1980. [1]
School / Education
Mukotsi School, Gresham School, Dadaya Mission, Fletcher High School.
1969 - BA Hons, Monash University.
1972 - M Educ (incomplete).
Service / Career
Teacher - Dadaya, Monash, Peahran High School, Doveton High School.
1978 - lecturer, Royal Melbourne Institute og Technology.
NDP Youth, ZAPU Youth, Zanu Youth.
1965 to 72 - Zanu activist.
1973 to 78 - Zanu Representative in Australia and Far East.
1978 to 80 - Zanu Chief representative in Zambia.
1980 - Elected to House of Assembly for Zanu PF, Midlands Province.
In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Shurugwi returned to Parliament:
- Simbarashe Simbanenduku Mumbegegwi of Zanu PF - 26 242 votes. (Note spelling).
- Misheck Machonisa of PF-ZAPU - 490 votes.
- Stanley Mupeti of UANC - 183 votes.
Events
Further Reading
- ↑ [Diana Mitchell, African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980], "African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980, (Cannon Press, Salisbury, 1980), Retrieved: 16 November 2020