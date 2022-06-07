Pindula

'''Simbarashi Simbanenduku Mumbengegwi''' was an early nationalist and was elected to the [[House of Assembly]] in '''1980'''.  
'''Simbarashi Simbanenduku Mumbengegwi''' (Spelt once Mumbegegwi) was an early nationalist and was elected to the [[House of Assembly]] in '''1980'''.  
  
 
==Personal Details==
 
==Personal Details==
Line 18: Line 18:
 
'''1978''' to '''80''' - Zanu Chief representative in Zambia. <br/>
 
'''1978''' to '''80''' - Zanu Chief representative in Zambia. <br/>
 
'''1980''' - Elected to [[House of Assembly]] for Zanu PF, [[Midlands Province]]. <br/>
 
'''1980''' - Elected to [[House of Assembly]] for Zanu PF, [[Midlands Province]]. <br/>
In the [[Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election]], [[Shurugwi]] returned to [[Parliament]]:
* '''Simbarashe Simbanenduku Mumbegegwi''' of Zanu PF - 26 242 votes. ''(Note spelling)''.
* [[Misheck Machonisa]] of PF-ZAPU - 490 votes.
* [[Stanley Mupeti]] of UANC - 183 votes.
  
 
==Events==
 
==Events==
Line 32: Line 37:
 
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
 
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
 
}}
 
}}
 
Simbarashi Simbanenduku Mumbengegwi (Spelt once Mumbegegwi) was an early nationalist and was elected to the House of Assembly in 1980.

Personal Details

Born: 20 July 1945, Chibi.
Single in 1980. [1]

School / Education

Mukotsi School, Gresham School, Dadaya Mission, Fletcher High School.
1969 - BA Hons, Monash University.
1972 - M Educ (incomplete).

Service / Career

Teacher - Dadaya, Monash, Peahran High School, Doveton High School.
1978 - lecturer, Royal Melbourne Institute og Technology.
NDP Youth, ZAPU Youth, Zanu Youth.
1965 to 72 - Zanu activist.
1973 to 78 - Zanu Representative in Australia and Far East.
1978 to 80 - Zanu Chief representative in Zambia.
1980 - Elected to House of Assembly for Zanu PF, Midlands Province.

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Shurugwi returned to Parliament:

  • Simbarashe Simbanenduku Mumbegegwi of Zanu PF - 26 242 votes. (Note spelling).
  • Misheck Machonisa of PF-ZAPU - 490 votes.
  • Stanley Mupeti of UANC - 183 votes.

Events

Further Reading

  1. [Diana Mitchell, African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980], "African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980, (Cannon Press, Salisbury, 1980), Retrieved: 16 November 2020
