In the [[Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election]], [[Shurugwi]] returned to [[Parliament]]:

'''1980''' - Elected to [[House of Assembly]] for Zanu PF, [[Midlands Province]]. <br/>

'''1980''' - Elected to [[House of Assembly]] for Zanu PF, [[Midlands Province]]. <br/>

'''Simbarashi Simbanenduku Mumbengegwi''' (Spelt once Mumbegegwi) was an early nationalist and was elected to the [[House of Assembly]] in '''1980'''.

'''Simbarashi Simbanenduku Mumbengegwi''' was an early nationalist and was elected to the [[House of Assembly]] in '''1980'''.

Simbarashi Simbanenduku Mumbengegwi (Spelt once Mumbegegwi) was an early nationalist and was elected to the House of Assembly in 1980.

Personal Details

Born: 20 July 1945, Chibi.

Single in 1980. [1]



School / Education

Mukotsi School, Gresham School, Dadaya Mission, Fletcher High School.

1969 - BA Hons, Monash University.

1972 - M Educ (incomplete).



Service / Career

Teacher - Dadaya, Monash, Peahran High School, Doveton High School.

1978 - lecturer, Royal Melbourne Institute og Technology.

NDP Youth, ZAPU Youth, Zanu Youth.

1965 to 72 - Zanu activist.

1973 to 78 - Zanu Representative in Australia and Far East.

1978 to 80 - Zanu Chief representative in Zambia.

1980 - Elected to House of Assembly for Zanu PF, Midlands Province.



In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Shurugwi returned to Parliament:

Simbarashe Simbanenduku Mumbegegwi of Zanu PF - 26 242 votes. (Note spelling) .

of Zanu PF - 26 242 votes. . Misheck Machonisa of PF-ZAPU - 490 votes.

Stanley Mupeti of UANC - 183 votes.

Events

Further Reading