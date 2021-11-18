He also obtained a diploma from the University of Oslo. He was a lecturer in law at Southampton University (UK) from 1976 to 1979. <ref name="fingaz" />

He also obtained a diploma from the University of Oslo. He was a lecturer in law at Southampton University (UK) from 1976 to 1979. <ref name="fingaz" />

<ref name="fingaz">Faith Zaba, [https://www.theindependent.co.zw/2015/04/02/peace-commission-who-will-carry-zims-burden/ Peace commission: Who will carry Zim’s burden?], ''The Financial Gazette, Published:2 Apr 2015, Retrieved: 25 Sep 2019''</ref>

Master of Laws (LLM) and Master in Philosophy (MPhil) in constitutional law at the London School of Economics and an LLM at Harvard University and Knightsbridge University, UK.

He graduated with a BA degree in political science and history from Roma College, Lesotho and later obtained law degrees from Trinity College (Dublin) under a Sida scholarship. <br/>

Mubako, Simbi was born on April 20, 1936 in Zaka. His parents are Paul Vuta and Serudzai Mubako.<ref name="th">[http://www.herald.co.zw/justice-mubakos-wife-dies/ Justice Mubako’s wife dies], ''The Herald, Published: 29 May 2013, Retrieved: 19 Oct 2017''</ref>

Simbi Mubako is a lawyer, former High Court judge and former Ambassador to the United States of America. He was the first Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs in independent Zimbabwe.

Personal Details

School / Education

He attended Chikwingwizha Secondary School to O Level.

He graduated with a BA degree in political science and history from Roma College, Lesotho and later obtained law degrees from Trinity College (Dublin) under a Sida scholarship.

Master of Laws (LLM) and Master in Philosophy (MPhil) in constitutional law at the London School of Economics and an LLM at Harvard University and Knightsbridge University, UK. [2] He also obtained a diploma from the University of Oslo. He was a lecturer in law at Southampton University (UK) from 1976 to 1979. [2]









Service / Career

Career

Mubako began his career as a journalist and was one of the founders of the Weekly News and Moto Magazine in 1958.

He lectured at the University of Zambia where he provided legal advice to detainees from 1970 to 1976.

Mubako worked closely with the late Zanla commander, Josiah Tongogara during the war.

In 1976, he led the Zanu legal team to the Geneva Conference and the Lancaster House Conference in 1979. He played a key role in the crafting of the Mgagao Declaration, authored by young military officers at the main Zanla training camp in Tanzania.

The declaration laid the basis for the removal of Ndabaningi Sithole as leader of Zanu. It also laid the foundation for the elevation of President Robert Mugabe as leader of the party at a special congress at Chimoio two years later in 1977.

Mubako was in the Zanu PF group that included the late Tongogara, Josiah Chinamano, Herbert Ushewokunze, Edson Zvobgo, Walter Kamba and Josiah Tungamirai, who attended the Lancaster House talks.

Post 1980 Independence

Mubako was a professor and Dean at the University of Lesotho until he returned to Zimbabwe in 1980 and was appointed Minister of Justice in Mugabe’s first cabinet.

He was later appointed Home Affairs minister in 1984 and held that position until he was appointed Minister of National Supplies in 1985. Mugabe appointed him judge, before appointing him ambassador to the United States.

Position on 2000s Land Reform

In 2005 at a press conference at the National Press Club in Washington, Mubako said the land reform was a “perfectly legal, fair and transparent” process. He said he was also a beneficiary of the land reform programme. Mubako said the land reform programme was justified because it was based on the principle of “abolishing the colonial legacy of racial privilege”.

In a discussion on torture, famine and violence in Washington in 2002 on a radio show on world affairs called Common Ground, Mubako said:

“The government of Zimbabwe does not torture anybody. There might have been some violence, but this violence is committed by individuals, who are punished if they are found guilty by the government of Zimbabwe. So this is ridiculous to say the government itself tortures people. It does not.”[2]

Position on US Sanctions on Zimbabwe

Mubako accused supporters of the Zimbabwe Democracy and Economic Recovery Act of 2001 of racism.

Trivia

Mubako was the Josiah Magama Tongogara Legacy Foundation. In 2012 he proposed that Boxing Day (December 26) be declared Tongogara Day.