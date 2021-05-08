Difference between revisions of "Simengaye Zulu"
Prince Simengaye Zulu is the son of the late Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini and Queen Mantfombi Dlamini.
Background
Siblings
Misuzulu Zulu, Bambindlovu Zulu, Ntandoyesizwe Zulu, Lomkhosi Zulu, and Bukhosibemvelo Zulu.