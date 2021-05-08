Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Simengaye Zulu"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "Prince '''Simengaye Zulu''' is the son of the late Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini and Queen Mantfombi Dlamini. ==Background== ===Siblings=== Misuzulu Zulu, Bam...")
(No difference)

Revision as of 16:33, 8 May 2021

Prince Simengaye Zulu is the son of the late Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini and Queen Mantfombi Dlamini.

Background

Siblings

Misuzulu Zulu, Bambindlovu Zulu, Ntandoyesizwe Zulu, Lomkhosi Zulu, and Bukhosibemvelo Zulu.

References

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Simengaye_Zulu&oldid=103705"