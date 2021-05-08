Pindula

Revision as of 16:38, 8 May 2021

Prince Simengaye Zulu is the son of the late Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini and Queen Mantfombi Dlamini.

Background

Siblings

Misuzulu Zulu, Bambindlovu Zulu, Ntandoyesizwe Zulu, Nomkhosi Zulu, and Bukhosibemvelo Zulu.

References

