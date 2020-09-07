Difference between revisions of "Simion Soba"

In July 2018, Simion Soba was elected to Ward 40 Gutu RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 658 votes.

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 40 Gutu RDC with 658 votes, beating Timoth Shuro of MDC-Alliance with 431 votes, Fungwa Chirume, independent with 191 votes, Nicholus Mavhiya of BZA with 45 votes and Lovemore Zigzho of MDC-T with 26 votes. [1]

