Difference between revisions of "Simo Maseko"

In ''' September 2019 ''' , speaking at the [[School of Military Police]] graduation ceremony at [[Mzilikazi Barracks]] in Bulawayo yesterday, [[ZNA]] Brigadier-General ''' Simo Maseko ''' said there is need for members of the armed forces to be role models. A total of eight officers and 138 non-commissioned officers from the [[ZNA]] and [[Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service]] graduated after completing six courses which included the Provost officers course, Senior Provost non-commissioned officers course and the Provost junior investigations course. <ref name="Lead by example, soldiers told"> [https://www.chronicle.co.zw/lead-by-example-soldiers-told/ Lead by example, soldiers told], The Chronicle”, Published: 7 June 2019, Retrieved: 15 September 2019''</ref>

In September 2019, speaking at the [[School of Military Police]] graduation ceremony at [[Mzilikazi Barracks]] in Bulawayo yesterday, [[ZNA]] Brigadier-General Simo Maseko said there is need for members of the armed forces to be role models. A total of eight officers and 138 non-commissioned officers from the [[ZNA]] and [[Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service]] graduated after completing six courses which included the Provost officers course, Senior Provost non-commissioned officers course and the Provost junior investigations course. <ref name="Lead by example, soldiers told"> [https://www.chronicle.co.zw/lead-by-example-soldiers-told/ Lead by example, soldiers told], The Chronicle”, Published: 7 June 2019, Retrieved: 15 September 2019''</ref>

At the same function, incoming Commander, [[5th Brigade ]] , Brigadier-General ''' Simo Maseko ''' said he will conduct his duties with due diligence while carrying on with projects left by his predecessor, Brigadier-General [[Morgan Urayai Munawa]]. Brig-Gen ''' Maseko ''' becomes the 14th commander since the establishment of [[5th Brigade ]] . <ref name="Army boss rallies soldiers to support President’s vision"> [https://www.sundaynews.co.zw/army-boss-rallies-soldiers-to-support-presidents-vision/ Army boss rallies soldiers to support President’s vision], Sunday News”, Published: 29 April 2018, Retrieved: 18 September 2019''</ref>

At the same function, incoming Commander, 5 Infantry Brigade, Brigadier-General Simo Maseko said he will conduct his duties with due diligence while carrying on with projects left by his predecessor, Brigadier-General [[Morgan Urayai Munawa]]. Brig-Gen Maseko becomes the 14th commander since the establishment of 5 Infantry Brigade. <ref name="Army boss rallies soldiers to support President’s vision"> [https://www.sundaynews.co.zw/army-boss-rallies-soldiers-to-support-presidents-vision/ Army boss rallies soldiers to support President’s vision], Sunday News”, Published: 29 April 2018, Retrieved: 18 September 2019''</ref>

At the ''' April 2018 ''' handover-takeover ceremony of the command of [[ 5th Brigade]], in [[Battlefields]], Lieutenant-General, [[Edzai Chanyuka Chimonyo]] said the ZNA should support President Mnangagwa’s call to open the country for business.

At the April 2018 handover-takeover ceremony of the command of [[ 5 Infantry Brigade]], in [[Battlefields]], Lieutenant-General, [[Edzai Chanyuka Chimonyo]] said the ZNA should support President Mnangagwa’s call to open the country for business.

At a graduation ceremony in ''' February 2018 ''' , at which seventy-three [[Zimbabwe National Army]] (ZNA) officers completed a three-week course meant to equip them with military law, guest of honour Chief of Staff Administration Staff Major General [[Paul Chima]] urged officers to ensure that their weapons are secured to avoid injuring the public for the good of the force. Commander headquarters [[ 5th Brigade]] Colonel ''' Simo Maseko ''' said soldiers are the best asset of any nation hence the need for discipline among officers. The three-week induction course was centred on recapping all aspects of drill, quarter guard procedure, summary trial procedures, camp security and routine inspections, customs of the army and military law among others. <ref name=" Zimbabwe army officers urged to secure their weapons"> [https://bulawayo24.com/index-id-news-sc-national-byo-129065.html Zimbabwe army officers urged to secure their weapons], Bulawayo24”, Published: 28 February 2018, Retrieved: 18 September 2019''</ref>

At a graduation ceremony in February 2018, at which seventy-three [[Zimbabwe National Army]] (ZNA) officers completed a three-week course meant to equip them with military law, guest of honour Chief of Staff Administration Staff Major General [[Paul Chima]] urged officers to ensure that their weapons are secured to avoid injuring the public for the good of the force. Commander headquarters [[ 5 Infantry Brigade]] Colonel Simo Maseko said soldiers are the best asset of any nation hence the need for discipline among officers. The three-week induction course was centred on recapping all aspects of drill, quarter guard procedure, summary trial procedures, camp security and routine inspections, customs of the army and military law among others. <ref name=" Zimbabwe army officers urged to secure their weapons"> [https://bulawayo24.com/index-id-news-sc-national-byo-129065.html Zimbabwe army officers urged to secure their weapons], Bulawayo24”, Published: 28 February 2018, Retrieved: 18 September 2019''</ref>

Seven members of the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) were yesterday promoted from the rank of Colonel to Brigadier-General, effective February 16. Addressing ZNA officers during the investiture ceremony held at Josiah Magama Tongogara Barracks, ZNA Commander Lieutenant-General Edzai Absolom Chanyuka Chimonyo commended the newly-promoted ZNA officers. <ref name=" Seven Colonels promoted to Brigadier-Generals"> [https://www.herald.co.zw/seven-colonels-promoted-to-brigadier-generals/ Seven Colonels promoted to Brigadier-Generals], The Herald”, Published: 27 February 2018, Retrieved: 15 September 2019''</ref>

Seven members of the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) were yesterday promoted from the rank of Colonel to Brigadier-General, effective February 16. Addressing ZNA officers during the investiture ceremony held at Josiah Magama Tongogara Barracks, ZNA Commander Lieutenant-General Edzai Absolom Chanyuka Chimonyo commended the newly-promoted ZNA officers. <ref name=" Seven Colonels promoted to Brigadier-Generals"> [https://www.herald.co.zw/seven-colonels-promoted-to-brigadier-generals/ Seven Colonels promoted to Brigadier-Generals], The Herald”, Published: 27 February 2018, Retrieved: 15 September 2019''</ref>

Brig. Genl. Simo Maseko was promoted from Col. in February 2019, and made the 14th CO of [[ 5th Brigade ]], based at [[Battlefields]].

Brig. Genl. Simo Maseko was promoted from Col. in February 2019, and made the 14th CO of [[ Fifth Bde ]], based at [[Battlefields]].

Brig. Genl. Simo Maseko was promoted from Col. in February 2019, and made the 14th CO of 5th Brigade, based at Battlefields.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

2009 to 2012 - BSc Political Science, University of Zimbabwe

[1]

Service / Career

16 February 2019 - Promoted Brig. Genl. (from Col.)

Seven members of the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) were yesterday promoted from the rank of Colonel to Brigadier-General, effective February 16. Addressing ZNA officers during the investiture ceremony held at Josiah Magama Tongogara Barracks, ZNA Commander Lieutenant-General Edzai Absolom Chanyuka Chimonyo commended the newly-promoted ZNA officers. [2]

April 2018 - CO of 5th Brigade.

Events

At a graduation ceremony in February 2018, at which seventy-three Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) officers completed a three-week course meant to equip them with military law, guest of honour Chief of Staff Administration Staff Major General Paul Chima urged officers to ensure that their weapons are secured to avoid injuring the public for the good of the force. Commander headquarters 5th Brigade Colonel Simo Maseko said soldiers are the best asset of any nation hence the need for discipline among officers. The three-week induction course was centred on recapping all aspects of drill, quarter guard procedure, summary trial procedures, camp security and routine inspections, customs of the army and military law among others. [3]

At the April 2018 handover-takeover ceremony of the command of 5th Brigade, in Battlefields, Lieutenant-General, Edzai Chanyuka Chimonyo said the ZNA should support President Mnangagwa’s call to open the country for business. At the same function, incoming Commander, 5th Brigade, Brigadier-General Simo Maseko said he will conduct his duties with due diligence while carrying on with projects left by his predecessor, Brigadier-General Morgan Urayai Munawa. Brig-Gen Maseko becomes the 14th commander since the establishment of 5th Brigade. [4]

Brigadier-General Simo Maseko's deputy, Colonel Paul Ngadze. [5]

In September 2019, speaking at the School of Military Police graduation ceremony at Mzilikazi Barracks in Bulawayo yesterday, ZNA Brigadier-General Simo Maseko said there is need for members of the armed forces to be role models. A total of eight officers and 138 non-commissioned officers from the ZNA and Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service graduated after completing six courses which included the Provost officers course, Senior Provost non-commissioned officers course and the Provost junior investigations course. [6]



