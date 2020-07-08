Difference between revisions of "Simon Bright"

Simon Bright is an art director and set decorator who is best known for The Lord of the Rings films. He and Joel Phiri produced Flame (1996 film), a controversial 1996 war film directed by Ingrid Sinclair.

Background

He was married to Ingrid Sinclair. Sinclair and Bright were actively involved with the Zimbabwe Liberation Movement and later became citizens of Zimbabwe. The political situation in Zimbabwe changed dramatically in 2001 with the land reform program. During this time period, "not only the white farmers were purged, but also other notable white people still working in Zimbabwe. It was also during this time that the idealogical effort of the regime was intensified, fueling racial hostility".

In 2003, Sinclair and Bright left Zimbabwe and moved to Bristol where they established Afrika Eye Film Festival and continue to work in film production.

Oscar nominations

Both of these are in Best Art Direction.

2005 Academy Awards-Nominated for King Kong. Nomination shared with Dan Hennah and Grant Major. Lost to Memoirs of a Geisha.

2012 Academy Awards-Nominated for The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey. Nomination shared with Dan Hennah and Ra Vincent. Lost to Lincoln.

Selected filmography