Difference between revisions of "Simon Chabuka"

Latest revision as of 08:09, 15 July 2022
In July 2018, Simon Chabuka was elected to Ward 12 Mutare Municipality, for MDC-Alliance, with 3489 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 12 Mutare Municipality with 3489 votes, beating Shepard Jojo of Zanu-PF with 2272 votes, Brian Magwere Takudzwa of MDC-Alliance with 824 votes, Carlos Chisuko of UDA with 89 votes, Norva Manase of PRC with 53 votes, Admore Garikai Nyatoti of ZIPP with 36 votes and Maria Mabika of ZDU with 28 votes.. [1]
Events
In July 2022, Mutare City Council Mayor councillor Simon Chabuka and 11 other councillors appeared in court on Thursday on allegations of fleecing the local authority of nearly $13 million in travel and subsistence allowances. It was reported that reports that Mayor Chabuka appeared at Mutare Magistrates Court charged with criminal abuse of office. Others accused of the same charge are councillors Farai Mabiza, Elizabeth Tsoro, Zwenyika Misi, Daniel Saunyama, Blessing Tandi, Tsitsi Ziweya, Norman Nyanhanda, Exavior Upare, Sakai Cathrine, Thomas Nyamupangedenga and Calvin Matsiya. [2]
Further Reading
