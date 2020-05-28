Difference between revisions of "Simon Chabuka"
From Pindula
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "In '''July 2018''', '''Simon Chabuka''' was elected to Ward 12 Mutare Municipality, for MDC-Alliance, with 3489 votes. ==Personal Details== No information could be found...")
(No difference)
Latest revision as of 13:33, 28 May 2020
In July 2018, Simon Chabuka was elected to Ward 12 Mutare Municipality, for MDC-Alliance, with 3489 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 12 Mutare Municipality with 3489 votes, beating Shepard Jojo of Zanu-PF with 2272 votes, Brian Magwere Takudzwa of MDC-Alliance with 824 votes, Carlos Chisuko of UDA with 89 votes, Norva Manase of PRC with 53 votes, Admore Garikai Nyatoti of ZIPP with 36 votes and Maria Mabika of ZDU with 28 votes.. [1]
Events
Further Reading
- ↑ [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018
- ↑ 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020