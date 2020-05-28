Difference between revisions of "Simon Chabuka"

In July 2018, Simon Chabuka was elected to Ward 12 Mutare Municipality, for MDC-Alliance, with 3489 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 12 Mutare Municipality with 3489 votes, beating Shepard Jojo of Zanu-PF with 2272 votes, Brian Magwere Takudzwa of MDC-Alliance with 824 votes, Carlos Chisuko of UDA with 89 votes, Norva Manase of PRC with 53 votes, Admore Garikai Nyatoti of ZIPP with 36 votes and Maria Mabika of ZDU with 28 votes.. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]