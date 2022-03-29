|description= Simon Chidhakwa is a Zimbabwean politician. He was a member of the MDC Alliance before he defected to Zanu-PF. Chidhakwa is a former member of Parliament for Zengeza West Constituency.

[[File:Simon-Chidhakwa.jpg|thumb|right|Simon Chidhakwa]] '''Simon Chidhakwa''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] politician. He was a member of the [[MDC Alliance]] before he defected to [[Zanu-PF]]. Chidhakwa is a former member of Parliament for Zengeza West Constituency.

Simon Chidhakwa

Career

He was elected Zengeza West member of Parliament in the 2013 elections.[1][2]

After losing the primary elections to represent MDC Alliance in the 2018 elections, Chidhakwa submitted his name as an independent candidate. Chidhakwa lost the primary election to Job Sikhala who was then elected Zengeza West legislator in the 2018 elections.[3]

On 4 September 2021, Simon Chidhakwa was among seven senior MDC Alliance officials who defected to Zanu PF.[4][5]