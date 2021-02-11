Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Simon Chikwavaire"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "{{Infobox person | pre-nominals = | name = <!-- include middle initial, if not specified in birth_name -->Simon Chikwavaire | post-nominals =...")
 
 
Line 81: Line 81:
 
     }}
 
     }}
  
'''Simon Chikwavaire''' is a Zimbabwean Politician and was Mayor of [[Harare]] from 1989 to  1993.
+
'''Simon Chikwavaire''' is a Zimbabwean Politician and was [[Mayor of Harare]] from '''1989''' to  '''1993'''.
  
 
==References==
 
==References==
 
<references/>
 
<references/>
 +
 +
[[Category:Harare Mayors]]
 +
[[Category:Harare Mayors]]
  
 
[[Category:Harare Mayors]]
 
[[Category:Harare Mayors]]

Latest revision as of 10:54, 11 February 2021

Simon Chikwavaire

Simon Chikwavaire is a Zimbabwean Politician and was Mayor of Harare from 1989 to 1993.

References

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Simon_Chikwavaire&oldid=99159"