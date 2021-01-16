Difference between revisions of "Simon Mapanzure"

In July 2018, Simon Mapanzure was elected to Ward 34 Harare Municipality, for MDC alliance, with 4686 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 34 Harare Municipality with 4689 votes, beating Ellen Mutuma of Zanu PF with 1221 votes, Chenjerai Douglas Muchinenyika of CODE with 492 votes, Jonothan Tavarwisa of MDC-T with 248 votes, Noleen Mafaune of BZA with 163 votes, Eshmael Umali, independent with 111 votes, Naison Chilenga of NPF with 104 votes, Cephas Mukiyani of NCA with 43 votes and Lloyd Nkundi of PRC with 42 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]