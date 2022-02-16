Difference between revisions of "Simon Mapuvire"

''' 2018 ''' – elected to Ward 5 [[Mutare Municipality ]] with 2402 votes, beating [[Dorcas Marange]] of Zanu-PF with 806 votes, [[Selinah Zane]] of PRC with 432 votes, [[Noah Zvapangana]] of NCA with 76 votes, [[Rony Mugwede]] of ERA with 75 votes, [[Morgan Chipara]], independent with 71 votes and [[George Nyambuya]] of ZIPP with 18 votes. <ref name="Election Notice"> [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], ''The Herald & Chronicle'', Published: 30 August 2018''</ref>

In '''July 2018''', '''Simon Mapuvire''' was elected to Ward 5 [[Mutare Municipality ]], for MDC-Alliance, with 2402 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

Events

Further Reading

