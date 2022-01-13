After the ''[[Third Chimurenga]]'' which occurred in '''2000''', ''' Muzenda ''' was entangled in a bitter conflict with the [[Commercial Farmers Union]] after he took over the [[Chindito Farm]]. <ref name="SAD"/> The farm however remained in his custody and the farmers union lost the battle.

After the ''[[Third Chimurenga]]'' which occurred in '''2000''', Muzenda was entangled in a bitter conflict with the [[Commercial Farmers Union]] after he took over the [[Chindito Farm]]. <ref name="SAD"/> The farm however remained in his custody and the farmers union lost the battle.

The fact that '''Muzenda''' gave unreserved support to Mugabe even when he was advocating for what people termed as disastrous policies, also soiled ''' Muzenda ''' 's image.

The fact that '''Muzenda''' gave unreserved support to Mugabe even when he was advocating for what people termed as disastrous policies, also soiled Muzenda's image.

'''Muzenda''' who was revered to as a no nonsense man during the liberation struggle began to draw criticism in the post independence era. In '''1990''', there was an attempted assassination of [[Patrick Kombayi]] who was a successful businessman and an ex-ZANU PF member. Kombayi's shooting was linked to his opposition of '''Muzenda''' for a parliamentary seat. <ref name="AM"/> This tragic event tainted '''Muzenda''''s image to such an extent that his own tribe, the Karanga people, began to question his leadership and personality.<ref name="SAD"/>

'''Muzenda''' who was revered to as a no nonsense man during the liberation struggle began to draw criticism in the post independence era. In '''1990''', there was an attempted assassination of [[Patrick Kombayi]] who was a successful businessman and an ex-ZANU PF member. Kombayi's shooting was linked to his opposition of '''Muzenda''' for a parliamentary seat. <ref name="AM"/> This tragic event tainted '''Muzenda''''s image to such an extent that his own tribe, the Karanga people, began to question his leadership and personality.<ref name="SAD"/>

When his health began to deteriorate, '''Muzenda''' was offered a package which was reported to be a generous one to resign but he was adamant. <ref name="SAD"/> He continued to carry on his duty as the vice president of the country though he went into oblivion for almost two years.

When his health began to deteriorate, '''Muzenda''' was offered a package which was reported to be a generous one to resign but he was adamant. <ref name="SAD"/> He continued to carry on his duty as the vice president of the country though he went into oblivion for almost two years.

'''Muzenda''', though he was actively involved in trade unionism, he was not yet actively involved in nationalist movements. In '''1953''', he was Secretary General of ''The Voice'' (The British African National voice Association). [[Benjamin Burombo]] was President. In '''1957''', he was involved in the ANC. <ref name="African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980"> [Diana Mitchell, African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980], "African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980'', (Cannon Press, Salisbury, 1980), Retrieved: 16 November 2020'' </ref> When ZANU PF was formed in '''1963''', he joined the party and was appointed as the administrative secretary of the party.<ref name="ZIM"/> In '''1964''', he was arrested after he had been appointed as the deputy organising secretary of the party. <ref name="ZIM"/> He was detained, only to be released in '''1971''' and he went into exile first in Zambia and then Mozambique. He has been credited for helping [[Robert Mugabe]] to restructure the party after he had tried to help [[Joshua Nkomo]] restructure his own [[Zimbabwe African People's Union]] (ZAPU) though he failed.<ref name="AM"/>

'''Muzenda''', though he was actively involved in trade unionism, he was not yet actively involved in nationalist movements. In '''1953''', he was Secretary General of ''The Voice'' (The British African National voice Association). [[Benjamin Burombo]] was President. In '''1957''', he was involved in the ANC. <ref name="African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980"> [Diana Mitchell, African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980], "African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980'', (Cannon Press, Salisbury, 1980), Retrieved: 16 November 2020'' </ref> When ZANU PF was formed in '''1963''', he joined the party and was appointed as the administrative secretary of the party.<ref name="ZIM"/> In '''1964''', he was arrested after he had been appointed as the deputy organising secretary of the party. <ref name="ZIM"/> He was detained, only to be released in '''1971''' and he went into exile first in Zambia and then Mozambique. He has been credited for helping [[Robert Mugabe]] to restructure the party after he had tried to help [[Joshua Nkomo]] restructure his own [[Zimbabwe African People's Union]] (ZAPU) though he failed.<ref name="AM"/>

In '''1955''', he relocated to Umvuma (present day [[Mvuma]]), where he established his own carpentry business. <ref name="ZIM"/> By then he was married to Maud.

In '''1955''', he relocated to Umvuma (present day [[Mvuma]]), where he established his own carpentry business. <ref name="ZIM"/> By then he was married to Maud.

In '''1950''', he returned back and was fortunate enough to be employed at a furniture factory in [[Bulawayo]].<ref name="ZIM"/> Whilst in Bulawayo, he met [[Benjamin Burombo]] who was one of the main exponents of workers trade unions during that time.<ref name="ZIM"/> He thus began to participate in trade unionism.

In '''1950''', he returned and was fortunate enough to be employed at a furniture factory in [[Bulawayo]]. <ref name="ZIM"/> Whilst in Bulawayo, he met [[Benjamin Burombo]] who was one of the main exponents of workers trade unions during that time.<ref name="ZIM"/> He thus began to participate in trade unionism.

He left this and went to Marianhill in Natal, South Africa, via teaching in Semukwe Reserve for four months, and Cape Town, where he stayed at St Mary's Cathedral, studying in the evenings. for a teacher training course.<ref name="ZIM"/> It was then that his tutor advised him to focus on carpentry after he had shown his expertise in that sphere. He thus studied carpentry and he obtained a Diploma in Carpentry.<ref name="AM">Andrew Meldrum,[http://www.theguardian.com/news/2003/sep/23/guardianobituaries.zimbabwe Simon Muzenda Zimbabwean nationalist hero tainted by corruption], "The Guardian", published:23 Sep 2003,retrieved:7 July 2014"</ref>

He left this and went to Marianhill in Natal, South Africa, via teaching in Semukwe Reserve for four months, and Cape Town, where he stayed at St Mary's Cathedral, studying in the evenings. for a teacher training course.<ref name="ZIM"/> It was then that his tutor advised him to focus on carpentry after he had shown his expertise in that sphere. He thus studied carpentry and he obtained a Diploma in Carpentry.<ref name="AM">Andrew Meldrum,[http://www.theguardian.com/news/2003/sep/23/guardianobituaries.zimbabwe Simon Muzenda Zimbabwean nationalist hero tainted by corruption], "The Guardian", published:23 Sep 2003,retrieved:7 July 2014"</ref>

In '''1944''', he moved to Domboshawa, where he was trained, from Standard 6. as a teacher. He became opposed to forced destocking, which occured again at later times. <ref name="African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980"> [Diana Mitchell, African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980], "African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980'', (Cannon Press, Salisbury, 1980), Retrieved: 16 November 2020'' </ref>

In '''1944''', he moved to Domboshawa, where he was trained, from Standard 6. as a teacher. He became opposed to forced destocking, which occured again at later times. <ref name="African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980"> [Diana Mitchell, African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980], "African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980'', (Cannon Press, Salisbury, 1980), Retrieved: 16 November 2020'' </ref>

'''Marriage''': married in ''' 1950 ''' to Maud Muzenda, in [[Masvingo]]. She was a qualified nurse and together they had seven children. One daughter was lost in Chimoio raids. <br/>

'''Muzenda''' was a carpenter by profession and was married in 1950 to Maud Muzenda, in [[Masvingo]]. She was a qualified nurse and together they had seven children. One daughter was lost in Chimoio raids.

'''Simon Vengai Muzenda''' is a nationalist and veteran of the [[Second Chimurenga]]. He was elected to the [[House of Assembly]] in '''1980''' . Muzenda was popularly known as ''Dr Mzee'' in political spheres though he was dubbed as the least educated member of the [[Zimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front]]'s (ZANU PF) executive interim during his tenure in office. He was also referred to as the ''Soul of the Nation'' because he was always on a relentless mission to educate the nation about the history of the country through the poem, ''Nehanda Nyakasikana''. ''' Muzenda ''' was the deputy prime minister and became the first vice president of Zimbabwe in '''1987'''. ''Dr Mzee'' was always ridiculed for his clumsyness and lack of political savvy as well as his halting English.

'''Simon Vengai Muzenda''' is a Zimbabwe liberation war hero . Muzenda was popularly known as ''Dr Mzee'' in political spheres though he was dubbed as the least educated member of the [[Zimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front]]'s (ZANU PF) executive interim during his tenure in office. He was also referred to as the ''Soul of the Nation'' because he was always on a relentless mission to educate the nation about the history of the country through the poem, ''Nehanda Nyakasikana''. Muzenda was the deputy prime minister of independent [[Zimbabwe]] and became the first vice president of Zimbabwe in '''1987'''. ''Dr Mzee'' was always ridiculed for his clumsyness and lack of political savvy as well as his halting English , more or less like [[Joseph Chinotimba]] .



Simon Vengai Muzenda is a nationalist and veteran of the Second Chimurenga. He was elected to the House of Assembly in 1980. Muzenda was popularly known as Dr Mzee in political spheres though he was dubbed as the least educated member of the Zimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front's (ZANU PF) executive interim during his tenure in office. He was also referred to as the Soul of the Nation because he was always on a relentless mission to educate the nation about the history of the country through the poem, Nehanda Nyakasikana. Muzenda was the deputy prime minister and became the first vice president of Zimbabwe in 1987. Dr Mzee was always ridiculed for his clumsyness and lack of political savvy as well as his halting English.

1953 - Secretry General, British African National Voice Association

1961 - Chairman, Mvuma Branch of NDP

1961 - Provicinal Organising Secretary, Victoria (Masvingo) Province

1962 - Provincial Administrative Secretary, ZAPU

1964 - Deputy Organising Secretary, ZANU

1971 - Secretary for Law and Order, ANC

1972 - Deputy Administrative Scretary, ANC (Lusaka)

1975 - Member Cenral committee, ZANU

1980 - MP for Midlands, Minister for Foreign Affairs, Deputy Prime Minister, Zimbabwe. [1]

Personal Details

'Born: 22 October 1922 in Gutu district. [1]

He was the son of a farmer.

Muzenda was a carpenter by profession.

Marriage: married in 1950 to Maud Muzenda, in Masvingo. She was a qualified nurse and together they had seven children. One daughter was lost in Chimoio raids.

Death: Muzenda died on 20 September 2003 at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals following a prolonged battle with a kidney ailment. [2]

School / Education

Primary: Nyamandi Primary School in Gutu, Masvingo in the care of his grandmother.[3]

In 1944, he moved to Domboshawa, where he was trained, from Standard 6. as a teacher. He became opposed to forced destocking, which occured again at later times. [1] He left this and went to Marianhill in Natal, South Africa, via teaching in Semukwe Reserve for four months, and Cape Town, where he stayed at St Mary's Cathedral, studying in the evenings. for a teacher training course.[3] It was then that his tutor advised him to focus on carpentry after he had shown his expertise in that sphere. He thus studied carpentry and he obtained a Diploma in Carpentry.[4]

Service / Career

At Marianhill he met James Chikerema, Mutero and George Silundika. [1]

In 1950, he returned and was fortunate enough to be employed at a furniture factory in Bulawayo. [3] Whilst in Bulawayo, he met Benjamin Burombo who was one of the main exponents of workers trade unions during that time.[3] He thus began to participate in trade unionism.

In 1955, he relocated to Umvuma (present day Mvuma), where he established his own carpentry business. [3] By then he was married to Maud.

Muzenda, though he was actively involved in trade unionism, he was not yet actively involved in nationalist movements. In 1953, he was Secretary General of The Voice (The British African National voice Association). Benjamin Burombo was President. In 1957, he was involved in the ANC. [1] When ZANU PF was formed in 1963, he joined the party and was appointed as the administrative secretary of the party.[3] In 1964, he was arrested after he had been appointed as the deputy organising secretary of the party. [3] He was detained, only to be released in 1971 and he went into exile first in Zambia and then Mozambique. He has been credited for helping Robert Mugabe to restructure the party after he had tried to help Joshua Nkomo restructure his own Zimbabwe African People's Union (ZAPU) though he failed.[4]

During the period of turmoil within ZANU PF during the Second Chimurenga, Muzenda is said to have played a pivotal role in trying to reconcile members of the party after numerous rifts had sprouted. It was reported that he visited almost every camp in Mozambique in a bid to quell friction amongst ZANU PF's cadres. [5] It is along this view in which it has been argued that Mugabe's ascent to power came about as a result of Muzenda's endless efforts.[5]

Post-Independence Era

In 1980, Muzenda was appointed by Robert Mugabe as his deputy Prime Minister. It has been argued that Mugabe was on a mission to reward Muzenda for his allegiance. [4] Muzenda was known for his unflagging and unreserved allegiance to Robert Mugabe. He was then appointed as the Minister of Foreign Affairs up to 1987 when he subsequently became the first vice president of Zimbabwe, a position which he held until the time of his death.

When his health began to deteriorate, Muzenda was offered a package which was reported to be a generous one to resign but he was adamant. [5] He continued to carry on his duty as the vice president of the country though he went into oblivion for almost two years.

Events

Muzenda who was revered to as a no nonsense man during the liberation struggle began to draw criticism in the post independence era. In 1990, there was an attempted assassination of Patrick Kombayi who was a successful businessman and an ex-ZANU PF member. Kombayi's shooting was linked to his opposition of Muzenda for a parliamentary seat. [4] This tragic event tainted Muzenda's image to such an extent that his own tribe, the Karanga people, began to question his leadership and personality.[5]

The fact that Muzenda gave unreserved support to Mugabe even when he was advocating for what people termed as disastrous policies, also soiled Muzenda's image.

After the Third Chimurenga which occurred in 2000, Muzenda was entangled in a bitter conflict with the Commercial Farmers Union after he took over the Chindito Farm. [5] The farm however remained in his custody and the farmers union lost the battle.

Further Reading