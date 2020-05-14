Difference between revisions of "Simon Mwembe"

In July 2018, Simon Mwembe was elected to Ward 14 Binga RDC, for MDC-Alliance, with 1336 votes.

2018 – elected to Ward 14 Binga RDC with 1336 votes, beating Luumuno Dimbira of Zanu-PF with 1331 votes, Ketani Ivan Mapeta, independent with 1216 votes and Brenda Dube of PRC with 73 votes. [1]

