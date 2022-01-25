|description= Simon George Rudland is a Zimbabwean businessman with interests in logistics, agriculture and finance. Rudland is the co-owner of Gold Leaf Tobacco Corporation and a member of the Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association (FITA).

Simon George Rudland is a Zimbabwean businessman with interests in logistics, agriculture and finance. Rudland is the co-owner of Gold Leaf Tobacco Corporation and a member of the Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association (FITA).

Businesses

He co-owns Gold Leaf Tobacco Corporation (GLTC) with Yakub Mahomed.[1]

Assassination Attempt

On 14 August 2019, Rudland was seriously injured when two men shot at him outside FITA's offices in South Africa. Simon Rudland was hospitalised and kept in intensive care.[2]

He was ambushed by a gunman who fired nine shots at him when he pulled his black Porsche Boxster into the driveway of the FITA offices in Oaklands, Johannesburg, South Africa. The shooter and an accomplice had been waiting in a white VW Golf in a street adjacent to FITA’s offices.

Three bullets struck Simon Rudland – two in his back and one in his neck, after it went through the headrest, missing his spine by 1mm. Although Rudland had not received any direct death threats, he said he was not entirely surprised by the assassination attempt.[3]

Legal Cases

In 2006, Mavambo was raided by the South African crime-fighting unit the Scorpions in March that year. The Scorpions had obtained court warrants of arrest for Mahomed, Rudland and Ebrahim Adamjee, a South African.

According to an affidavit, Mahomed allegedly operated two related cigarette manufacturing plants, Gold Leaf and Sahawi, which suppos­edly supplied cigarettes on which no VAT or excise duty was paid. Adamjee allegedly 'controlled the cash generated from the illegal cigarette sales'. Some of the cash was reportedly laundered through Mavambo and other accounts controlled by Rudland, who was also allegedly involved in smuggling Sahawi cigarettes. The investigation came to nought when the warrants were challenged in the Supreme Court of Appeal. Ultimately the case was formally withdrawn.[1]

RG Brand Name

In 2016, Gold Leaf was involved in a court case in Zimbabwe regarding its right to sell cigarettes bearing the brand name RG. The court ruled that the use of the name caused prejudice to the Remington Gold brand owned by Zimbabwean company Savanna Tobacco.

The following year, Gold Leaf introduced the brand Rudland & George in Zimbabwe, while RG continued to be sold in South Africa. [2][4]

In 2019, Simon Rudland donated $5 million to Dynamos Football Club. Through his R&G cigarettes brand, he signed a five-year sponsorship deal with Dynamos as its flagship sponsor.

The sponsorship package was worth RTGS$1 million a year for five years and was subject to an increase in the financial outlay.[5]