'''Simon George Wilburn Rudland''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] businessman with interests in logistics, agriculture and finance. Rudland is the co-owner of Gold Leaf Tobacco Corporation and a member of the Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association (FITA).
==Background==
==Background==
===Children===
===Children===
==Divorce==
==Divorce==
==Businesses==
==Businesses==
==Networth==
==Networth==
==Assassination Attempt==
==Assassination Attempt==
==Legal Cases==
==Legal Cases==
===RG Brand Name===
===RG Brand Name===
===Illegal Property Transfer Accusation===
===Illegal Property Transfer Accusation===
==Football Sponsorship==
==Football Sponsorship==
==References==
==References==
Simon George Wilburn Rudland is a Zimbabwean businessman with interests in logistics, agriculture and finance. Rudland is the co-owner of Gold Leaf Tobacco Corporation and a member of the Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association (FITA). he also has interests in Pioneer Transport.
Background
Simon Rudland has a brother named Hamish.[1]
Children
Rudland has three children from a previous marriage. The children are; Sarah, Hannah born on 10 April 1994 and the youngest Emma Rudland. Emma is a special needs child. [2]
Divorce
Simon Rudland was married to Leigh-Ann Patricia Schoeman in Harare on 3 September 1992 in terms of the Marriage Act, [Chapter 5:11].
On 19 November 2014 Leigh-Ann Patricia Schoeman sued Rudland for the dissolution of the marriage and other ancillary relief.
She alleged that the marriage relationship had irretrievably broken down to an extent that there was no reasonable possibility of the restoration of a normal marriage relationship between them, more particularly in that during the subsistence of the marriage: Rudland had committed adultery, subjected Schoeman to physical and mental cruelty; deserted the matrimonial home and refused to resume cohabitation with her; assaulted and denied his paternity of Hannah Rudland and had engaged in illegal business activities. Schoeman said they had not lived together for a period in excess of 30 months and that Rudland had started dating another woman.
As part of the divorce settlement; Leigh-Ann Patricia Schoeman was awarded custody of the minor child Emma. Rudland agreed to pay for all of the reasonable maintenance requirements of the said minor child including her medical, dental and educational costs until she was self-supporting. Schoeman was awarded the following immovable properties as her sole and exclusive properties-
(i) 55 Crowhill Road, Borrowdale, Harare (comprising Lot 13 of Lot 17 C Borrowdale Estate and the remainder of Lot 17 C Borrowdale Estate); and
(ii) Section 505 20 West Road South, Morningside, Johannesburg, South Africa.
She was also awarded a 50% share in Glenbeach Investments (Pvt) Ltd, a company whose sole asset is 10 Hedsor Drive, Borrowdale Harare.
Simon Rudland was ordered to pay a sum of US$5 million within 12 months of the divorce. [2]
Businesses
He co-owns Gold Leaf Tobacco Corporation (GLTC) with Yakub Mahomed. [3]
Simon and his brother Hamish Rudland formed Pioneer Transport in 1995, growing their business into Pioneer Corporation Africa through the acquisitions of other leading transport businesses, including Unifreight – owners of Swift Transport – Bulwark, and Clan.
In 2015, Simon Rudland launched the Rudland & George cigarette brand.
The Rudlands have been active investors on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange, holding significant stakes in assets such as Zimre, through his investment vehicle Day River Corporation, and in agriculture company CFI. [1]
Networth
In 2019 his net worth was reported to be around US$98 million. [4]
Assassination Attempt
On 14 August 2019, Rudland was seriously injured when two men shot at him outside FITA's offices in South Africa. Simon Rudland was hospitalised and kept in intensive care. [5]
He was ambushed by a gunman who fired nine shots at him when he pulled his black Porsche Boxster into the driveway of the FITA offices in Oaklands, Johannesburg, South Africa. The shooter and an accomplice had been waiting in a white VW Golf in a street adjacent to FITA’s offices.
Three bullets struck Simon Rudland – two in his back and one in his neck, after it went through the headrest, missing his spine by 1mm. Although Rudland had not received any direct death threats, he said he was not entirely surprised by the assassination attempt. [6]
Jonathan Schoeman was arraigned before the South African courts facing a variety of charges, including murder and attempted murder. The alleged mastermind of the failed assassination attempt Sebastian Groenewald – a former special forces police officer – was killed. [7] In October 2021, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) withdrew charges against Jonathan Schoeman. Weeks before Schoeman was to be indicted, the NPA withdrew charges relating to the assassination attempt on Simon Rudland, and the bloody slaying of Johannesburg businessman Shuaib Dowjee. [8]
Legal Cases
In March 2006, Mavambo was raided by the South African crime-fighting unit the Scorpions. The Scorpions had obtained court warrants of arrest for Mahomed, Rudland and Ebrahim Adamjee, a South African.
According to an affidavit, Mahomed allegedly operated two related cigarette manufacturing plants, Gold Leaf and Sahawi, which supposedly supplied cigarettes on which no VAT or excise duty was paid. Adamjee allegedly 'controlled the cash generated from the illegal cigarette sales'. Some of the cash was reportedly laundered through Mavambo and other accounts controlled by Rudland, who was also allegedly involved in smuggling Sahawi cigarettes. The investigation came to nought when the warrants were challenged in the Supreme Court of Appeal. Ultimately the case was formally withdrawn.[3]
RG Brand Name
In 2016, Gold Leaf was involved in a court case in Zimbabwe regarding its right to sell cigarettes bearing the brand name RG. The court ruled that the use of the name caused prejudice to the Remington Gold brand owned by Zimbabwean company Savanna Tobacco.
The following year, Gold Leaf introduced the brand Rudland & George in Zimbabwe, while RG continued to be sold in South Africa. [5][9]
Illegal Property Transfer Accusation
In June 2020, High Court Judge Happias Zhou cleared Simon Rudland of misconduct after he was accused of illegally transferring four properties into his name.
Rudland was dragged to court by counterpart Future Muvirimi and wife Petronela who were moving to reverse four properties already in Rudland’s names.
According to the papers, sometime in 2010, Muvirimi and his wife sought a declaration that the acknowledgement of debt, which he took in his personal capacity was null and void, of no force and without effect. Muvirimi had issued summons through his companies Leonfar Investments, Downtown Petroleum Investments and Deepstar Investment. He claimed the reversal of the transfer of the four properties and a US$255 500 payment as damages for alleged loss of income.
In his argument, Muvirimi had alleged that Rudland had failed to advance to him a US$1 million loan before he went ahead to attach the four properties Muvirimi had tendered as surety. However, Rudland managed to prove to the court that the properties were transparently transferred as per agreement between the parties. Rudland denied allegations and maintained that the acknowledgement of debt by Muvirimi was binding and the US$1 million was released to him. [10]
Football Sponsorship
In 2019, Simon Rudland donated $5 million to Dynamos Football Club. Through his R&G cigarettes brand, he signed a five-year sponsorship deal with Dynamos as its flagship sponsor.
The sponsorship package was worth RTGS$1 million a year for five years and was subject to an increase in financial outlay. [4]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 Zim’s Wealthy Rudland Family Set To Take Over Tongaat Hulett, NewZimbabwe.com, Published: November 18, 2021, Retrieved: January 24, 2022
- ↑ 2.0 2.1 LEIGH-ANN PATRICIA RUDLAND (nee SCHOEMAN) versus SIMON GEORGE WILBURN RUDLAND, JSC, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: January 25, 2022
- ↑ 3.0 3.1 Tobacco Wars: Simon Rudland’s empire in Zimbabwe, The Zimbabwean, Published: August 16, 2019, Retrieved: January 25, 2022
- ↑ 4.0 4.1 Robson Sharuko, DeMbare sponsor shot in South Africa, The Herald, Published: August 2019, Retrieved: January 25, 2022
- ↑ 5.0 5.1 Riaan Grobler, Attempted hit: Tobacco boss Simon Rudland kingpin of the ‘cheapies’, News23, Published: August 15, 2019, Retrieved: January 25, 2022
- ↑ Mandy Wiener, Hits, threats and secret ops – behind the Simon Rudland attempted hit, Citizen, Published: August 17, 2019, Retrieved: January 25, 2022
- ↑ Net closing in on Rudland assailants, Zimbabwe Situation, Published: December 9, 2020, Retrieved: January 25, 2022
- ↑ Jeff Wicks, Blood Brothers: Shock as NPA withdraws charges against alleged tobacco assassin, News24, Published: October 16, 2021, Retrieved: January 25, 2022
- ↑ Rudland loses cigar battle, The Herald, Published: September 16, 2016, Retrieved: January 25, 2022
- ↑ Mathew Masinge, High Court clears Rudland, Press Reader, Published: June 22, 2020, Retrieved: January 25, 2020