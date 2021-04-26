Difference between revisions of "Simphiwe Dana"
Simphiwe Dana is a South African musician and activist.
Background
Children
Disclosing Sexuality
Simphiwe revealed she was queer in November 2020 and later disclosed revealed the identity of her fiancee Phumeza Mtshikiza.[1]
Lawsuit Against Former Fiance
Simphiwe Dana took to Twitter on Monday, 26 April 2021, to launch into a series of tweets about her ex-fiance, Leshoto Itsweng. Initially, Dana did not name Itsweng but referred to him as her abuser instead. Dana claimed that he was pestering her for seeking justice for the alleged abuse she suffered at his hands.
This was not the first time that Dana has spoken out against Itsweng and detailed their legal battle. In 2020, the two appeared in court after they accused each other of physical abuse.[2]
Universal Music SA Legal Battle
In a series of tweets, Simphiwe Dana accused Universal Music SA of attempting to take the masters of her previous albums, supposedly because of the lack of success of her 2021 release, Bamako. In a deleted tweet on Friday, 23 April 2021, Dana revealed that she had received an email with a better offer from UMG SA, adding that she has forwarded it to her lawyers. However, she clarified that she will not be discussing the matter publicly.[3]
References
- ↑ Zama Nteyi, SIMPHIWE: I’M MARRYING THE MOST AMAZING PERSON!, Daily Sun, Published: April 19, 2021, Retrieved: April 26, 2021
- ↑ Sabelo Makhubo, Simphiwe Dana pursues legal action against allegedly abusive ex, Just Nje, Published: April 26, 2021, Retrieved: April 26, 2021
- ↑ Sabelo Makhubo, Simphiwe Dana believed to be closer to reaching a resolution with Universal Music SA, Just Nje, Published: April 23, 2021, Retrieved: April 26, 2021