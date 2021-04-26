Difference between revisions of "Simphiwe Dana"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "'''Simphiwe Dana''' is a South African musician and activist. ==Background== ===Children=== ==Disclosing Sexuality== Simphiwe revealed she was queer in November 2020 and...")
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
|Line 2:
|Line 2:
==Background==
==Background==
|+
|+
|+
|+
===Children===
===Children===
|+
==Disclosing Sexuality==
==Disclosing Sexuality==
Latest revision as of 11:56, 26 April 2021
Simphiwe Dana is a South African musician and activist.
Background
Fiance
Children
Simphiwe Dana has two children with an unnamed man. On 30 May 2020 she revealed the father of her children visited after 10 years of being absent.[2]
Disclosing Sexuality
Simphiwe revealed she was queer in November 2020 and later disclosed revealed the identity of her fiancee Phumeza Mtshikiza.[2]
Lawsuit Against Former Fiance
Simphiwe Dana took to Twitter on Monday, 26 April 2021, to launch into a series of tweets about her ex-fiance, Leshoto Itsweng. Initially, Dana did not name Itsweng but referred to him as her abuser instead. Dana claimed that he was pestering her for seeking justice for the alleged abuse she suffered at his hands.
This was not the first time that Dana has spoken out against Itsweng and detailed their legal battle. In 2020, the two appeared in court after they accused each other of physical abuse.[3]
Universal Music SA Legal Battle
In a series of tweets, Simphiwe Dana accused Universal Music SA of attempting to take the masters of her previous albums, supposedly because of the lack of success of her 2021 release, Bamako. In a deleted tweet on Friday, 23 April 2021, Dana revealed that she had received an email with a better offer from UMG SA, adding that she has forwarded it to her lawyers. However, she clarified that she will not be discussing the matter publicly.[4]
References
- ↑ Mahlohonolo Magadla, Simphiwe Dana on coming out as gay – “This is me", True Love, Published: November 6, 2020, Retrieved: April 26, 2021
- ↑ 2.0 2.1 Quincy Mahlangu, SINGER SIMPHIWE DANA FORGIVES BABY DADDY, Daily Sun, Published: June 1, 2020, Retrieved: April 26, 2021 Cite error: Invalid
<ref>tag; name "DS" defined multiple times with different content
- ↑ Sabelo Makhubo, Simphiwe Dana pursues legal action against allegedly abusive ex, Just Nje, Published: April 26, 2021, Retrieved: April 26, 2021
- ↑ Sabelo Makhubo, Simphiwe Dana believed to be closer to reaching a resolution with Universal Music SA, Just Nje, Published: April 23, 2021, Retrieved: April 26, 2021